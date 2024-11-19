Wigan Warriors rising youngster likened to legend Sean O’Loughlin with glowing praise delivered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Super League winner Joel Tomkins has likened rising Wigan Warriors youngster Taylor Kerr to club legend Sean O’Loughlin, delivering praise for the teen’s qualities and attitude.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old is one of five academy products who will join Matt Peet’s senior squad for the 2025 Super League season after impressing in the youth ranks.

Departed head of youth coach Tomkins, 37, believes the loose forward has similar attributes to former Wigan captain O’Loughlin, who won 10 trophies across a decorated 19-year career with his hometown club before moving into the coaching ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former back-rower, who has left the Warriors to join Catalans as defence coach, said: “I loved being involved with the younger end at Wigan, they’ve definitely got a bright future.

Taylor Kerr has been promoted to Wigan's first-team after impressing in the youth ranks

“I know currently they’re absolutely outstanding - untouchable, really. But looking at the youth system and what they’ve got, they’re going to be up there for at least the next decade as well. It was great to be involved, and really good to be brought back into the game.”

Tomkins continued: “Taylor [Kerr] is probably the one who stands out for me.

“He’s definitely got a bit of Sean O’Loughlin about him. I think he’s got some similarities – and some differences - but the number one thing he’s got is he wants to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got a great attitude, he plays the game the way it should be and he enjoys his rugby.”

All promoted to the first-team for next season, Kerr alongside Noah Hodkinson, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason and Kian McDermott were all a part of the academy side that were crowned champions with a 15-12 Grand Final triumph over rivals St Helens in September.

Tomkins added: “There’s a lot of talent; Lukas, Taylor, Kian, and then the likes of George O’Loughlin and those guys who aren’t going full-time just yet. There’s a crop of guys there, and even underneath those at under-16s level who are going into the academy next year.

“I think the system that they’ve got in place there is outstanding, and I think it helps that Matt [Peet] has come through that system and worked through that system, so he values it and puts a lot of time and effort into it. Kris Radlinski supports and so does Mike Danson.

"The club is in a special place.”