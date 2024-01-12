Wigan Warriors confirm second dual-registration partners with new friendly fixture announced

Wigan Warriors have confirmed a second dual-registration partner for the 2024 season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The reigning Super League champions have agreed a deal with Midlands Hurricanes alongside a fresh friendly for the club’s academy/reserves against the League 1 outfit next Saturday, January 20.

Wigan previously confirmed a partnership with recently-relegated Wakefield Trinity for their 2024 Championship season, with the two sides set to meet in a pre-season fixture later this month on Friday, January 26.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan have announced a new dual-registration partnership with Midlands Hurricanes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the dual registration agreement, Wigan’s head of youth Shane Eccles said: “Midlands have been building for a few years now and moving into a new stadium this year is helping develop them and expand rugby league to a wider audience.

“This partnership is an opportunity for our young players to experience playing at a different level alongside helping the Midlands develop further, both on and off the field. We look forward to working with Mark Dunning and giving our players a new opportunity in their development along our pathway.”

The arrangement between the two clubs will see Wigan players continue to be registered to the Warriors and also registered to play for the Hurricanes.

The new link will also give Wigan’s transition players the opportunity to gain valuable and regular first-team experience, with the side currently coached by former Bradford boss Mark Dunning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s great news that the club partnership with Wigan Warriors is finalised and announced.