Wigan Warriors confirm Wembley ticket milestone ahead of Challenge Cup Final against Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors will face Warrington Wolves in this year’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on June 8.

The 20-time cup winners have announced that 10,000 tickets have already been snapped up by supporters ahead of the much-anticipated trip to the capital.

It will mark Wigan’s first appearance at the national stadium since 2017, having claimed the Challenge Cup trophy with a dramatic late winner over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022.

51,628 attended the home of the Premier League giants that year as Matt Peet lifted silverware in his debut season in charge of the Warriors.

A strong crowd of 68,525 was recorded when Wigan last appeared under the famous arch, and has not been topped since.

This year’s opposition in Warrington Wolves have also recently confirmed the sale of more than 10,000 tickets.

Tickets are now on general sale for Wigan Warriors supporters from The Brick Community Stadium ticket office and online.

Wigan fans will be situated in the West End of Wembley Stadium with all seats reserved.

Saturday, June 8 will see a triple-header of finals in the capital with the Men’s and Women’s Challenge Cup, alongside the 1895 Cup Final.

St Helens Women will face Leeds Rhinos to kick-off an action-packed day at 11:45am, while Daryl Powell’s Wakefield Trinity are set for their first trip to Wembley in 40 years when they face Sheffield Eagles in the final clash of the day.