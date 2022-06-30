The Wigan Warriors head coach said he was “disappointed” that the young forward had decided to leave the club.

Referencing Peet’s press conference, Powell stated the staff in Warrington’s academy are far from demoralised.

He said: “If you look at Matty Peet’s comments you can probably see why we were keen to get hold of him.

Daryl Powell

“Obviously he was not happy about it, but Nicholson was in the last year of his contract and it’s a competitive market, I don’t know what the problem is.

“He’s available and we see him as a high quality player who is going to be outstanding for us in the coming years.

“It was a bit of a rant (from Peet), but our academy and the people who are in it are absolutely superb.

“Our scholars beat St Helens last night, our academy beat St Helens the other week. The people running it are far from demoralised. They are working so hard and you can see in all our academy teams that they are superb.

“Moving forward, I think the players that come through will be the right kind of people.