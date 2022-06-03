The former club captain is coming back to the town for an exclusive event at the DW Stadium on November 13.

Bell states he’s ready to share a few stories which have never been told before, as well as reflecting on his career highlights.

He said: “I haven’t been over for a few years, so I thought now is the time. I’ve got plenty of experiences to discuss.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Bell is returning to Wigan for an event

“I’ll be talking about things that I haven’t really spoken about before, like who I think is the greatest of all time. There’s plenty of humorous stories, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“The main event is the Wigan date because I’ve got so many memories and friends there. I’m sure I’ll bump into some old teammates. My sister lives in Carlisle so I will definitely be catching up with her as well at some stage.

“I’m coming around the same time as the World Cup, so I thought I could kill two birds with one stone and see a few games as well.

“Another big thing is, it’s Wigan’s 150th year, which is massive. One of my motivations when I came to Wigan was being a part of building a legacy and a part of their history.

“When I first arrived, I remember walking up to the old training ground at Central Park, thinking about the Eric Ashton’s and other great players who had graced that field, hoping that one day I would be remembered like them.

“I couldn’t have imagined the success we had. Even now, we know it happened, but how did it?

“I want to talk about that a little bit more and the inner workings of our team. We all know the Ellery Hanley’s, Martin Offiah’s, Jason Robinson’s, Shaun Edwards’ and Andy Gregory’s, but it’ll be about what motivated and inspired us.

“I still think about the club most days. I’ve recently put up a lot of the photos I’ve been carrying around with me for years that my wife wouldn’t let me put up. We’ve recently moved into a new house with a double garage, so I’m allowed to have some there.

“The hard thing is deciding which ones because I’ve got so many, but it’s a good dilemma to have.”

Bell says one his main targets when arriving at the club was to reach the final of the Challenge Cup.

He believes the club’s period of dominance in the competition all stems from a defeat early on in his time at Central Park.

“I was desperate to get to Wembley,” he added.

“I had dreamt about it as a young kid in New Zealand, watching the Challenge Cup on TV.

“One of the reasons we won so many in a row was because in the first year I was there we got beat by Oldham. I think that was a little bit of a wakeup call for us that we couldn’t take things for granted.

“I’ll never forget how bad I felt in the changing rooms after getting knocked out in the early rounds. I was determined not to feel that way ever again.”