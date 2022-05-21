Wigan Warriors defeated 31-22 by a strong Hull FC side at the MKM Stadium

Tries from John Bateman, Liam Marshall, Bevan French and Liam Farrell were not enough for Matty Peet’s side, who struggled defensively at stages during the game, but did also show moments of promise.

This result follows last week’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants, with the Challenge Cup final up next for Wigan.

Hull took the lead after only two minutes, with space opening up for Adam Swift on the left wing.

Iain Thornley in action for Wigan Warriors

A second soon followed, with Darnell McIntosh going over on the opposite side.

Just before the 15-minute mark, Swift claimed his second of the afternoon to make it 12-0, with it looking far too easy for the home side.

It wasn’t long until Wigan had their first try of the game, as John Bateman forced his way over the line, while Harry Smith added the extras.

Hull soon re-extended their lead, as Josh Reynolds went over in front of the sticks, giving Luke Gale a straightforward kick to successfully convert for the first time in the match.

Wigan were able to pull another one back, with Jake Bibby assisting Liam Marshall with some quick hands, to allow the winger to go over on the left side.

Just before the hooter, Gale failed in his attempt to add an extra point with drop-goal, with his side leading 18-12 at the break.

Wigan claimed the first try of the second half, as Bevan French finished off a quick break from Matty Peet’s side.

Smith was on hand to kick the extras and level the scores.

The score didn’t remain that way for long, as Hull soon edged their way back in front.

Following a lapse in concentration from the Warriors, Carlos Tuimaveve picked up a loose ball on the right and crossed the line with ease.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Gale had another drop-goal attempt, which this time was successful, as he made it 25-18.

Heading into the final moments of the match, Wigan pulled one back through Liam Farrell, as space opened up on the left side.

This proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as Hull secured their victory, with Chris Satae going over in the final minute to put the game beyond all doubt.

Hull FC: Jake Connor, Darnell McIntosh, Carlos Tuimaveve, Connor Wynne, Adam Swift, Josh Reynolds, Luke Gale, Ligi Sao, Danny Houghton, Kane Evans, Manu Ma’u, Jordan Lane, Jack Brown.

Interchanges: Josh Griffin, Chris Satae, Joe Lovodua, Scott Taylor.

Tries: Swift (2,’ 14’), McIntosh (10’), Reynolds (23’), Tuimaveve (57’), Satae (78’)

Conversions: Gale (3/6)

Sin-bin: Gale (80’)

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Bateman (17’), Marshall (32’), French (53’), Farrell (75’)