Wigan Warriors discover academy and scholarship fixtures for 2023 season
Wigan Warriors’ youth sides have discovered their fixtures for the upcoming campaign.
The academy team kick off their season with an away trip to Salford on February 4, before welcoming Newcastle Thunder to Robin Park Arena a few weeks later for their first home game.
St Helens visit the Warriors’ training ground on April 8, a day after the Good Friday Derby between the senior sides.
The two academy teams will then meet again on August 26, this time at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Here is the full academy fixture list:
Salford Red Devils (A)- Saturday February 4 (K.O. 2pm)
Newcastle Thunder (H)- Saturday March 11 (K.O. 12pm)
Bradford Bull (A)- Thursday March 23 (K.O. 7pm)
St Helens (H)- Saturday April 8 (K.O. 12pm)
Wakefield Trinity (H)- Sunday April 23 (K.O. 11.30am)
Hull KR (A)- Saturday May 6 (K.O. 2pm)
Castleford Tigers (H) Saturday May 20 (K.O. 12pm)
Hull KR (A)- Saturday June 17 (K.O. 2pm)
Huddersfield Giants (H)- Friday June 30 (K.O 5.30pm)
Warrington Wolves (H)- Friday July 14 (K.O. 5.30pm)
London Broncos (A)- Sunday July 30 (K.O. 2pm)
St Helens (A)- Saturday August 26 (K.O. 1pm)
Leeds Rhinos (A)- Thursday September 7 (K.O. 7pm)
Meanwhile, Wigan’s scholarship side also get their campaign underway against the Red Devils, with the fixture taking place on March 15.
A week later they meet St Helens in their opening home game.
Here is the full scholarship fixture list:
Salford Red Devils (A)- Wednesday 15th March (K.O. 7pm)
St Helens (H)- Wednesday 22nd March (K.O. 7pm)
Warrington Wolves (A)- Wednesday 5th April (K.O. 7pm)
Wakefield Trinity (A)- Wednesday 19th April (K.O. 7pm)
Huddersfield Giants (H)- Wednesday 3rd May (K.O. 7pm)
Castleford Tigers (A)- Wednesday 14th June (K.O. 7pm)
Hull FC (H)- Wednesday 28th June (K.O. 7pm)
Newcastle Thunder (A)- Wednesday 12th July (K.O. 7pm)
Bradford Bulls (H)- Wednesday 26th July (K.O. 7pm)
These releases follow the announcement of the reserves fixtures earlier this week.
The first competitive test of the year for John Winder’s side will be against Castleford Tigers on March 4 (K.O. 3pm).
Meanwhile, local derbies against Leigh Leopards and St Helens will take place on April 1 and June 10 respectively.