Wigan Warriors discover their reserves fixtures for the 2023 season
Wigan Warriors have discovered their reserves fixtures for the 2023 campaign.
John Winder’s side head into the season as reigning champions, following last year’s unbeaten run and a 40-12 Grand Final victory over Wakefield at Robin Park Arena.
The team included the likes of Logan Astley, Alex Sutton, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Zach Eckersley and Tom Forber, who have all been given first team squad numbers for the upcoming season.
Ahead of the 2023 campaign, a young Wigan side will take on Whitehaven at the Recreation Ground on January 22 as part of pre-season.
The first competitive test of the year for the reserves will be against Castleford Tigers on March 4 (K.O. 3pm).
Meanwhile, local derbies against Leigh Leopards and St Helens will take place on April 1 and June 10 respectively.
Here is the full reserves schedule for 2023:
Whitehaven RLFC (A)- Sunday January 22 (K.O. 3pm) (Pre-season). Castleford Tigers (A)- Saturday March 4 (K.O. 3pm). Huddersfield Giants (A)- Saturday March 18 (K.O. 12pm). Leigh Leopards (A)- Saturday April 1 (K.O. 3pm). Warrington Wolves (A)- Saturday April 15 (K.O. 3pm). Wakefield Trinity (H)- Saturday April 29 (K.O. 12pm). Leeds Rhinos (H)- Friday May 12 (K.O. 5.30pm). Bradford Bulls (H)- Saturday May 27 (K.O. 12pm). St Helens (A)- Saturday June 10 (K.O. 1pm). Salford Red Devils (A)- Saturday June 24 (K.O. 3pm). Newcastle Thunder (H)- Saturday July 8 (K.O. 12pm). London Broncos (A)- Saturday July 22 (K.O. 3pm). Hull KR (H)- Friday August 4 (K.O. 5.30pm). Hull FC (H)- Friday August 18 (K.O. 5.30pm).