John Winder’s side head into the season as reigning champions, following last year’s unbeaten run and a 40-12 Grand Final victory over Wakefield at Robin Park Arena.

The team included the likes of Logan Astley, Alex Sutton, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Zach Eckersley and Tom Forber, who have all been given first team squad numbers for the upcoming season.

Ahead of the 2023 campaign, a young Wigan side will take on Whitehaven at the Recreation Ground on January 22 as part of pre-season.

Wigan Warriors reserves have discovered their fixtures for 2023 (Credit: Bryan Fowler)

The first competitive test of the year for the reserves will be against Castleford Tigers on March 4 (K.O. 3pm).

Meanwhile, local derbies against Leigh Leopards and St Helens will take place on April 1 and June 10 respectively.

Here is the full reserves schedule for 2023:

