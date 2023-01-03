The 21-year-old prop enjoyed game time with the reserves and out on loan during his first year in the North West.

Silva states he has been learning constantly since making the move from London Broncos.

He said: “The biggest for me is getting game time to show my value at the club and what I can give.

Ramon Silva

“Whether that is getting my debut in the first team or the reserves or on loan somewhere.

“Wherever the options are, I’ll put my head down and get it done to gain more experience.

“When I signed I was never expected to play in my first year or two, it was more about my development because I’m so new into rugby.

“Being around everyone, and training with the best of the best has definitely quickened things up in skill, attitude, everything.

“I’ve definitely benefited. I’m always watching people in my position.

"You’ve got Paddy Mago, Kaide Ellis, Singo (Brad Singleton), Byrney (Liam Byrne), so I’m always asking questions because it helps a lot.

“Everyone is eager to help me to improve.

“I feel like I’ve picked up massive amounts on and off the field about how to be a professional athlete.

“I managed to get a few games on loan and with the reserves, so it was different after coming from a club where I didn’t know much.

“It was a big shock at the beginning but now I feel much better.

“I’m happy to pick up game time anywhere as long as I’m playing.

“My aim is to play Wigan first team but there are a lot of things I need to do to make that happen and achieve it.

“I definitely have to be patient but I’m trying to compete at the same time so it’s a balance because I need to push myself to where I need to be to perform as a Wigan player.”

Silva says having a close friend and teammate alongside him made his first year with the Warriors easier.

“Me and Kai (Pearce-Paul) live together,” he added.

“He is pretty much my best friend, so it has helped.

“He has shown me how things work and explained stuff in training, then off the field he has shown me around Wigan.

