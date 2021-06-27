Wigan Warriors' Dom Manfredi to quit playing this year

Dom Manfredi scored two tries in the 2018 Grand Final

The 27-year-old has been medically advised to call time on his playing career due to injury.

He has pledged to continue until the end of this campaign - when his contract expires - once he is fit to play.

It comes after he suffered an injury in training last week to his left knee, which has given him several issues in the past.

Manfredi had hinted in pre-season he would consider retiring if he suffered more bad luck.

He said: “As everyone knows, I’ve had a lot of trouble with my knees, especially my left one since I was young. The number of injuries I’ve had to it has finally taken its toll.

“I’m in pain constantly and it’s effecting my quality of life. Over the last nine months, the pain has been increasing and I’ve had more symptoms, but I’ve been trying to battle through it. It’s come to a point where I’m struggling to get through a week in training.

“I’ve been expecting the news for a while because of the amount of pain I was in. I knew it wasn’t normal, but I just tried to hide it. It’s got to a point where I can’t hide it anymore which is why I went to see the surgeon.

"Nothing else can be done. I’m going to try and manage it as well as I can this year by having injections and getting the best physio treatment and rehab available.

“I’ve had some incredible lows, but I’ve also had some unbelievable highs. All in all, it’s been worth it.

"I’ve given my body to rugby league, and I’d do it all again. I believe rugby has made me the person I am today.

“I want to go out on a high and do my best for the team. I know I’m struggling at the moment, but hopefully in a few weeks I feel a bit better, and I can get out there and do my part.

“I can’t thank the staff at the club, the players and all the fans enough for all their support in my time playing. They’ve had my back through thick and thin and I couldn’t have done it without them. They’ve all been so good to me and I’m so grateful.”

Wigantoday revealed earlier this month that the Warriors were on the brink of signing London Broncos winger Abbas Miski - story here - who is now shaping as Manfredi's successor.

Manfredi graduated from Wigan's academy and made his first team debut in 2013. He earned a place in the 2016 Dream Team, was the two-try hero of the 2018 Grand Final and was in Shaun Wane's provisional England World Cup squad.

But three knee reconstructions in five years, as well as other issues, limited him to just 82 appearances, from which he has scored 57 tries.

Executive director, Kris Radlinski, said: “We are all so proud of the journey that Dom has been on. He has overcome injury after injury but in the process, he has amassed a lifetime of memories.

“He is rated very highly by the players and teams he has played against, but it is those in the inner circle who have the most respect for Dom.

“The hours of work that Dom has put in on his own in the gym when nobody is around and then the constant strapping of ice on knees has ultimately taken it's emotional toll.

“He is going to give it one last push for the remainder of this season and then we will chairlift him out whenever his last game comes. He needs all the rugby league fans behind him on this last push.