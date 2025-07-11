Jack Farrimond in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet provided the latest injury news on key quartet Jack Farrimond, Luke Thompson, Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall following their win over Huddersfield Giants.

Peet made four changes to his 17-man matchday squad ahead of their 30-10 win over Huddersfield on their return to the Brick Community Stadium in the Sir Billy Boston tribute game.

First-choice wingers Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall were rested after playing through the pain barrier in their defeat to Leigh Leopards last time out, whilst powerhouse prop Luke Thompson and teenage halfback Jack Farrimond were notable absentees from the teamsheet.

Homegrown duo Jacob Douglas and Zach Eckersley came in for Miski and Farrimond, with Adam Keighran moving into the halves alongside Smith. Meanwhile, cross-code signing Christian Wade made his Super League debut in place of Marshall. Young prop Harvey Makin made his first-team debut for his hometown club, replacing fellow front-rower Thompson.

"They’re very much going to be week to week,” Wigan boss Peet said of Miski and Marshall. “Obviously, they played last week and we managed to recover them pain-wise, and then they pulled up very sore, so that was a relatively late call.”

Peet revealed Thompson will miss the upcoming fixtures against Hull FC and Catalans Dragons.

"Luke Thompson is probably going to miss two more games; he’s pulled his calf,” Peet added.

Peet confirmed a blow to young gun Farrimond, who is set for around a month in the treatment room.

“Jack Farrimond has pulled his hamstring, but I think that was three or four weeks as well,” Peet continued. “It’s a low-grade hamstring pull, not one of the really nasty ones.”