Jake Wardle scoring a try for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways as they produced a stunning second half comeback to seal a 30-10 win against Huddersfield Giants to cap off Sir Billy Boston’s night of celebrations at the Brick Community Stadium.

Huddersfield were 10-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries through Tui Lolohea and Jacob Gagai.

But whatever Wigan coach Matt Peet said at half-time certainly did the trick. The Warriors scored five unanswered tries in the second half through Christian Wade, Jake Wardle (2), Tyler Dupree and Junior Nsemba to secure a 30-10 victory in the Sir Billy Boston tribute game, with rugby league’s first knight and his family in attendance at the Brick.

Team news

Wigan coach Matt Peet made four changes to his 17-man matchday squad following last week’s defeat to Leigh Leopards. Cross-code signing Christian Wade made his senior debut for the Warriors, as did homegrown prop Harvey Makin. Young pair Jacob Douglas and Zach Eckersley also came back into Peet’s side. There was no Liam Marshall or Abbas Miski on the wings, whilst prop Luke Thompson and halfback Jack Farrimond were also notable absentees.

As for Huddersfield, captain Leroy Cudjoe made his 400th appearance for his hometown club. There was a late change for Luke Robinson’s side, with 18th man Jake Bibby coming into the line-up late on in place of Adam Swift.

Match Report

The Giants opened the scoring within five minutes as Lolohea latched onto a chip from Matt Frawley to dot the ball down. George Flanagan converted to give the visitors an early 6-0 lead.

Huddersfield extended their lead midway through the first half as Lolohea threw a superb cut-out pass to Gagai, who got on the outside of Wade to score in the corner. Flanagan failed to convert, but the Giants were 10-0 up.

Wigan had their first chance to score in the 28th minute when Jai Field raced through a gap in the Huddersfield defence before throwing a forward pass to Liam Farrell, with the effort being denied by the referee.

Warriors halfback Harry Smith thought he had scored late in the first half after throwing a dummy to go on his own under the sticks, but it was chalked off by the video referee due to an obstruction earlier in the play.

Huddersfield lost forward duo Sam Hewitt and Joe Greenwood to failed head injury assessments on the stroke of the half-time hooter, with 18th man Jack Bibby being introduced to the game. The Giants took a 10-0 lead into the break.

Whatever Peet said at half-time worked. They pulled one back earlier in the second half thanks to debutant Wade, who scored out wide following a lovely passing move led by Smith. Adam Keighran, who signed a new three-year deal earlier this week, successfully added the extras, and the Warriors were only 10-6 behind.

Wigan went in front for the first time in the 53rd minute. It was a last tackle play, and the Warriors were throwing the ball around as though it was a hot potato, and it fell into the arms of Smith, who produced a pinpoint kick across the field to Wardle, who stepped through the Giants’ defence to score. Keighran held his nerve and slotted the conversion to put his side in a 12-10 lead.

Peet’s side extended their lead on the hour mark when the ball went wide to Wardle, who crashed over to get his second of the evening. Keighran added the extras and the Warriors were 18-10 in front.

The Warriors got their fourth of the night, and their fourth of the second half, as Dupree bulldozed his way over from close range. Keighran converted to put the game out of reach for the Giants, with the hosts 24-10 in front with just 12 minutes left on the clock.

Nsemba put the cherry on top of the icing on top of the cake five minutes from time as he charged onto a neat chip from Keighran to touch down. Keighran nailed his fifth conversion from as many attempts to seal a remarkable turnaround and a 30-10 victory in their first game back at the Brick in seven weeks.

Wigan: Jai Field; Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Christian Wade; Adam Keighran, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Harvey Makin. 18th man: Tom Forber.

Tries: Wade, Wardle (2), Dupree, Nsemba Goals: Keighran 5/5

Huddersfield: George Flanagan; Jake Bibby, Taane Milne, Sam Halsall, Jacob Gagai; Tui Lolohea, Matt Frawley; Matty English, Zac Woolford, Tristan Powell, Joe Greenwood, Harry Rushton, Leroy Cudjoe. Subs: Ash Golding, Sam Hewitt, George King, Kieran Rush. 18th man: Jack Bibby.

Tries: Lolohea, Gagai Goals: Flanagan 1/2

Referee: Chris Kendall Attendance: 15,175