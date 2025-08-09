Harvey Makin in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors pair Harvey Makin and Taylor Kerr are among six Super League youngsters who have joined struggling Salford Red Devils on loan.

The Red Devils’ off-field issues have worsened over the last week, with Chris Hankinson (Leeds Rhinos), Chris Hill (Bradford), Ryan Brierley (Oldham) and Jack Ormondroyd (Oldham) becoming the latest players to depart the club. A couple of others are expected to follow, with the likes of Ethan Ryan, Matty Foster and Joe Shorrocks having been linked with exits.

The aforementioned departures have seen Salford, who already had a thin squad, scramble together to get a squad in time for their Super League fixture against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.

The Red Devils have been given special dispensation by the Rugby Football League to bring in more players on loan to help bolster their squad, with clubs across Super League now lending them a hand with filling their ranks.

Wigan academy products Makin and Kerr have made one-week loan moves to Salford, with the pair following Leeds Rhinos duo Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood, and St Helens pair Ciaran Nolan and Jake Davies as Salford’s fifth and sixth short-term additions to Paul Rowley’s squad ahead of the trip to Hull.

Makin returns to Salford, having made five appearances for Rowley’s side as a loanee earlier this season. After being recalled by the Warriors at the end of May, the 21-year-old went on to make his first-team debut for hometown club Wigan in a 30-10 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Makin now has 27 senior appearances to his name, having spent time at Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos and Oldham – either as a loanee or via dual-registration.

Meanwhile, Kerr is set to make his Super League debut this weekend when he lines up for the Red Devils against Hull.

The loose forward only turned 19 earlier this month and is yet to make a first-team appearance for Matt Peet’s side, but is highly rated at the reigning Super League champions.

Kerr’s first taste of senior action came earlier this year at London Broncos, playing seven games for the Championship club, scoring a try on his debut against Featherstone Rovers back in February.