Jai Field scoring a try for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors duo Jai Field and Junior Nsemba are in the top 10 of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard, with votes and standings now officially going dark for the rest of the season.

Round 15 of Super League is the final round where this year’s Man of Steel voting will be publicised.

Following this round, all votes will be hidden until the end of the 2025 campaign, where the winner will then be revealed at the Super League Awards ceremony near the end of the season.

Wakefield Trinity enjoyed a clean sweep of Man of Steel points following their 16-10 win over Wigan Warriors at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in Round 15, with Josh Griffin (3), Mason Lino (2) and Tom Johnstone (1) also receiving the points.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos halfback Jake Connor leads the way in the race to be crowned this year’s Man of Steel, with Hull FC powerhouse Herman Ese’ese chasing his tail in the leaderboard, which will now go hidden until the end of the season.

Connor has caught the eye at Headingley so far following his move from Huddersfield Giants in the off-season, and remains at the front of the pack with a personal tally of 21.

Ese’ese sits second with a tally of 16, five behind Connor. The former Samoa and New Zealand international has been a standout front-rower in Super League this season and is also on track to score the most tries in a single Super League campaign of any forward for almost 10 years.

Wigan speedster Field sits third in the leaderboard with 15 points, just one behind Ese’ese. The Australian fullback is, arguably, in career-best form this season, with 17 tries and 11 assists in 14 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Field’s teammate Nsemba is eighth in the top 10 rankings with ten points to his name. The towering England international has been an ever-present for Matt Peet’s side so far in 2025, registering the most tackle busts (91) in the competition.

The reigning Man of Steel, Mikey Lewis, sits fifth in this year’s standings after Round 15, having received 12 points so far this term. The England international became Hull KR’s first Man of Steel winner since 1986 when he scooped the award in 2024.

Steve Prescott Man of Steel leaderboard as voting goes dark

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos – 21) Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC – 16) Jai Field (Wigan Warriors – 15) Aidan Sezer (Hull FC – 13) Mikey Lewis (Hull KR – 12) Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons – 11) Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos – 11) Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors – 10) Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards – 9) Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity – 9)

The Man of Steel voting system is determined by a panel of former players, with points being awarded to the best-performing players after each game. Three points are usually allocated to the Player of the Match, two points for the runner-up and one for the third-best player.

The Man of Steel winner will be crowned at Super League’s end-of-season awards evening, with the voting system now going dark.