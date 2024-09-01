Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young star Junior Nsemba produced one of his strongest performances yet for Wigan Warriors in the hard-fought 26-18 win over Catalans Dragons - while full-back Jai Field opened the scoring at Stade Gilbert Brutus just minutes after having a dislocated finger popped back in!

Nsemba enjoyed his seventh try in an impressive 2024 campaign, crossing the whitewash just four minutes into the second half with the scores locked at 12-12 at the break.

The 20-year-old towering back-rower was named the official player of the match at full-time, with another highlight moment including strong contact on Catalans captain Ben Garcia that forced a mistake from the experienced loose forward in the second half with the Dragons on the attack – with 24 completed tackles in hot Perpignan conditions from the youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Nsemba was named player of the match against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan

Warriors boss Matt Peet reacted: “We managed to get some good contacts in. Both teams went at it. And with Junior, you do forget his age as he is so physical. It was a strong moment.

“And there were a few in the game like that as it ebbed and flowed. There were times we were very spirited. We have to try and be better in certain areas. We know that. But we’ll enjoy this - I love it here. It makes you feel a part of an event.”

Prolific winger Liam Marshall passed a head injury assessment during the clash, while superstar number one Field scored the game’s first try on 10 minutes - just moments after suffering a dislocated finger.

The 26-year-old Australian received treatment behind the sticks in an uncomfortable-looking situation, but returned to action as soon as he had the issue solved - and went on to support a break from Adam Keighran, named in the halves alongside the returning Bevan French, in a move that also included Nsemba and Jake Wardle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker Tom Forber also crossed for his first senior try in the Round 24 victory, alongside a four-pointer from Keighran against his former club, with Fouad Yaha, Theo Fages and Arthur Romano scoring for the hosts.

On an impressive night, Field ran for more metres than any other player on the field with 172.

Peet added: “Jai Field dislocated his finger not long before he scored his try, which was a big moment.

“That was a testament to him."