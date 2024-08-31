Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors claimed a 26-18 Super League victory over Catalans Dragons in a thrilling encounter at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Junior Nsemba for Young Super League Player of the Year

Young superstar Junior Nsemba produced a player of the match display in hostile conditions in Perpignan, including the first score of the second half in the Round 24 victory.

The two Super League points keeps pressure on top-of-the-table Hull KR, with the two sides to meet next week in Wigan.

Wigan Warriors claimed the two Super League points on offer with a win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan

20-year-old Nsemba crossed for his seventh try in a impressive 2024 campaign, and should be on his way to claiming the Young Super League Player of the Year title at this year’s awards night.

Jai Field tough as nails

Jai Field spent a good 90 seconds with Wigan’s physios to pop back in what looked to be a dislocated finger… only to go on and score the opening try just minutes later!

Tom Forber scored his first Wigan Warriors senior try in the win over Catalans Dragons

The 26-year-old Australian received treatment behind the sticks in an uncomfortable-looking situation, but returned to action as soon as he had the issue solved.

The dazzling full-back went on to open the scoring on 10 minutes, supporting Adam Keighran in a break that also included Nsemba and Jake Wardle.

Tom Forber records first senior Wigan try

Rising hooker Tom Forber marked his first senior try for the Warriors in the triumph.

The 21-year-old took advantage of a messy ruck to cross close to the line just before the break, with Keighran slotting the extras to level the scores at 12-12.

Saturday’s fixture marked just his seventh in the first-team at the Warriors, contracted for 2025, and the youngster has put in impressive stints from the interchange bench in recent weeks.

Bevan French returns

Wigan will have their full starting spine available for the first time since June’s Challenge Cup Final for next week’s home clash against Hull KR.

Willie Peters’ side travel to the Brick Community Stadium on Friday, September 6, in a clash that could decide the League Leaders’ Shield.

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French marked his return against the Dragons, named at his stand-off position alongside Keighran and playing the full 80, while England international Harry Smith has now completed his three-match suspension.

Keighran, 27, kicked five goals from as many attempts and crossed the whitewash himself in a fine performance against his former club.

Kaide Ellis celebrates career milestone

Influential loose forward Kaide Ellis returned from his one-match suspension in the South of France, missing last week’s 22-4 home win over Hull FC, and made his 100th career appearance.

The fixture in Perpignan saw his 74th game for Wigan, alongside 18 for St George Illawarra Dragons and eight for Penrith Panthers in the NRL.

Ellis, 28, has taken on the number 13 role by storm, receiving the iconic Wigan Warriors shirt ahead of the 2024 season.

Electric atmosphere on historic night

A near sell-out crowd enjoyed the thrilling Super League encounter, with more than 2,000 Wigan fans having made the journey to cheer on the Warriors.

The game was also broadcast live throughout France on a landmark occasion on L’Equipe’s main linear channel, La Chaîne L'Équipe, following the broadcast deal secured by IMG.