Jai Field (left) and Liam Marshall (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try in Las Vegas

Wigan Warriors duo Jai Field and Liam Marshall have been named in this year’s Super League Dream Team.

As voted by the same panel of rugby league legends and experts who award Man of Steel points, this year’s Dream Team includes Wigan pair Field at fullback and winger Marshall, who is one of two members of the 2024 Dream Team to retain their places in the 2025 line-up.

An impressive campaign saw Field register 24 tries and 21 assists in 25 league appearances. At the club’s end-of-season awards night on Saturday, Field took home the Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Try of the Year awards.

Having been included in the Dream Team for the first time in 2024, Marshall has been selected for the season running after scoring 15 tries and providing nine assists. A history-making campaign saw the England international surpass Pat Richards as the club’s all-time highest try-scorer in the Super League era, with Marshall now sitting on 155.

Meanwhile, League Leaders’ Shield winners Hull KR have the most inclusions in this year’s Dream Team, with four players recognised – Peta Hiku, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and Dean Hadley.

Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity and St Helens are also represented in this year’s edition.

Having finished the regular campaign as Super League’s top try-scorer with 25, rising Hull FC star Lewis Martin has been included alongside teammate Herman Ese’ese.

Jake Connor has been given the nod alongside Lewis in the halves following an outstanding debut campaign with Leeds, registering seven tries and 30 assists. Connor’s Rhinos teammate James McDonnell features in the back-row, with Morgan Knowles of St Helens at loose forward.

Leigh are represented by Umyla Hanley in the centres following an impressive campaign, but there is no place for Lachlan Lam, despite his 41 assists – the most in the competition.

Wakefield captain Mike McMeeken has earned a recall to the Dream Team, eight seasons after his first appearance.

2025 Super League Dream Team: Jai Field (Wigan); Lewis Martin (Hull FC), Peta Hiku (Hull KR), Umyla Hanley (Leigh), Liam Marshall (Wigan); Jake Connor (Leeds), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR); Mike McMeeken (Wakefield), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC), Dean Hadley (Hull KR), James McDonnell (Leeds), Morgan Knowles (St Helens).

