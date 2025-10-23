Jake Wardle's England headshot

Wigan Warriors duo Jake Wardle and Ethan Havard have been named in Shaun Wane’s 19-man squad to face Australia in the opening Test of the Ashes series at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Wardle is likely to line up alongside NRL star Herbie Farnworth in the centres for the Ashes opener, with the Wigan star looking to add to his sole England cap this autumn. Meanwhile, prop Havard could feature amongst a strong front-row featuring the likes of Matty Lees, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Owen Trout and Alex Walmsley.

However, there is no place for Wigan halfback Harry Smith in Wane’s 19-man squad, with George Williams, Mikey Lewis and AJ Brimson being the preferred halfback options for the first Test.

There are two potential debutants in Wane’s 19-man squad in the shape of Leigh forward Trout and Australia-born Brimson, who has successfully changed his international eligibility through his mother’s heritage.

Former Wigan forward John Bateman, who is one of five NRL-based players in the 19, is the most-capped member of the squad, with 26 England caps in addition to the four for Great Britain, with Wigan-born captain Williams in line to win his 21st England cap.

“I’m delighted to name our 19 for the opening Ashes Test against Australia this Saturday at Wembley,” said Wane.

“We have a fantastic squad and whittling it down for the first Ashes Test match in 22 years wasn’t easy, but I am confident the players selected can challenge the Kangaroos this weekend.

“We’ve had two fantastic weeks in camp preparing, and we are now in touching distance of what will be a historic fixture under the Wembley arch. I hope the English supporters turn out loud and proud and those that haven’t got their tickets yet join us at Wembley.”

England 19-man squad: John Bateman, AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young.

Saturday’s clash under the famous Wembley arch will be the first Ashes Test in 22 years, and the first time England have faced Australia since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final.