Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet admitted first-choice wingers Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski ‘played through the pain’ barrier in their defeat to Leigh Leopards, and shared his admiration for them in doing so.

Miski played his first game since Round 10 on May 4 after recovering from a knee injury, which he underwent surgery on two months ago. The Lebanon international was understandably a tad rusty given it was his first game back in what was an intense derby against borough rivals Leigh, but he still produced some impressive stats, racking up 148 metres from 21 carries and two tackle busts in the 18-8 defeat.

Meanwhile, Marshall returned to the field after missing their win over Castleford Tigers the previous week with a minor ankle injury. Like Miski, Marshall also delivered some impressive stats, making 167 metres from 22 carries, busting six tackles in the process. However, the England international was visibly still struggling with his ankle, as he was forced to slow down after making an intercept inside his own 20 metres in the first half at the Leigh Sports Village.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Wigan coach Peet shared his admiration for both Miski and Marshall, and the ‘wholehearted’ commitment they showed by putting their hands up for the team in the Battle of the Borough clash.

"I’ve just thanked them both in there (the changing rooms),” Peet said in his post-match press conference.

"They were both playing through the pain there, which I asked them to do; it was my decision to play them both, and they committed wholeheartedly.

"They are both very tough men and very important players for us.”

Peet clarified that Miski didn’t return to the field earlier than anticipated, with the Round 17 clash with Leigh having always been the targeted week for his comeback.

"We always had this game in mind (for Abbas),” Peet added.

Wigan have a number of avenues they could go down if Marshall isn’t fit to face Huddersfield Giants in the Sir Billy Boston tribute game at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night. Jacob Douglas played for the Reserves in a win over Leigh at Golborne Parkside on Saturday afternoon, whilst cross-code signing Christian Wade could be in line to make his senior debut.