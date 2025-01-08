Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors rising forward Harvey Makin admits he’s content picking up further Super League experience out on loan in 2025 - with the ultimate goal of fighting to earn his first-team debut at the Cherry and Whites.

The 21-year-old made his top flight debut with London Broncos out on loan during the 2024 campaign, featuring six times from the interchange bench, while he also made 20 appearances in the Championship across spells with Barrow Raiders and Bradford Bulls.

Makin is yet to make his senior debut for his hometown club, and has recently been linked with a short-term move to Wakefield Trinity for the beginning of the 2025 season, with Daryl Powell’s side promoted back to the top flight under IMG after one season in the second division.

“I’m willing to do whatever is said by the coaches to help get me into the team,” the former Wigan St Judes junior said.

“The goal is to make my first-team debut here. I just have to keep doing the best I can in each session and hope Matt [Peet] gives me the chance.

“If I’m not playing here [at Wigan], then trying to get another Super League loan and go from there.”

The young forward lived in the capital for two months during his loan spell with Mike Eccles’ outfit, and picked up his first Super League experiences, playing against Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC.

The only victory came against the Black and Whites in a hard-fought 16-12 result, with Makin appreciating the experience down south.

“I enjoyed it, it was a good experience playing Super League, and hopefully I can build on that even more this year,” Makin continued.

“Adjusting to the speed of the game, and obviously at London, we were a bit under the pump, so we were defending a lot. But it was a good learning experience.

“I want to show to the coaches that I can do it in the top league, and hopefully I can back that up again this year and get some more games.”