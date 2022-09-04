Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old picked up a knee injury in the recent game against St Helens, and is now set to miss the next 8-10 weeks.

Farrell states he will now help the team from the sidelines, as they prepare for the play-offs.

He said: “It’s better news than we first thought. We’re looking at 8-10 weeks, but that’s all I’ve got.

Liam Farrell is out for 8-10 weeks through injury

"I’ll use my experience, just being around the lads, helping out as much as I can.

"If Waney (Shaun Wane) wants to select me for the World Cup then that’s a conversation we’ll speak about.”

Matty Peet says Farrell will continue to play a part for Wigan, as they look to claim their second trophy of the season.

"Faz is working hard in the background,” he said.