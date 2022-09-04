Wigan Warriors: Liam Farrell to miss the remainder of the Super League season
Wigan Warriors’ Liam Farrell has confirmed he will miss the remainder of the Super League season.
The 32-year-old picked up a knee injury in the recent game against St Helens, and is now set to miss the next 8-10 weeks.
Farrell states he will now help the team from the sidelines, as they prepare for the play-offs.
He said: “It’s better news than we first thought. We’re looking at 8-10 weeks, but that’s all I’ve got.
"I’ll use my experience, just being around the lads, helping out as much as I can.
"If Waney (Shaun Wane) wants to select me for the World Cup then that’s a conversation we’ll speak about.”
Read More
Matty Peet says Farrell will continue to play a part for Wigan, as they look to claim their second trophy of the season.
"Faz is working hard in the background,” he said.
"When he’s back it’ll be great, but in the meantime we’ve got a strong squad and he’ll still lead us as ever.”