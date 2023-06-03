Wigan Warriors endure Magic Weekend to forget following heavy defeat to Catalans Dragons

Matty Peet’s side have now lost three of their last four Super League games.

Tom Johnstone was among the scorers for the Dragons, with the winger crossing for a hat-trick.

Catalans went ahead after only four minutes, with Arthur Mourgue successfully converting a penalty.

Wigan Warriors were defeated by Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend

The Warriors quickly responded with the first try of the game, after space opened up for Jake Wardle on the left side.

Steve McNamara’s side swiftly retook the lead, with Sam Tomkins picking up a loose ball to go over from close range.

Johnstone quickly added another for the Dragons.

The winger produced a superb diving finish in the corner to make it 12-4 at the midway point of the first half.

Catalans’ third try of the afternoon came through Matt Whitley.

Mitchell Pearce made a driving run towards the Wigan line, before passing to the second-rower, who continued the momentum to go over.

The Dragons extended their lead further ahead of the half hour mark.

Mourgue cut in between Abbas Miski and Toby King with a dummy to go over on the Warriors’ right side.

Peet’s side were able to pull one back before the break.

Miski did well to find Jai Field on the inside, with the winger just about staying in play.

The stand-off then quickly passed to Cade Cust, who provided the assist for Bevan French.

After the restart, Johnstone and Whitley both claimed their second tries of the afternoon, as McNamara’s side continued to dominate.

Meanwhile, Arthur Romano also added his name to the scoresheet, with Catalans extending their lead to 42-8.

Just before the hour mark, Johnstone completed his hat-trick, after finding space on the left side once again.

Down the other end, Miski went over for a consolation, with Smith adding an additional two points through a successful penalty.

Liam Marshall and Morgan Smithies also added their names to the scoresheet late on, as the game finished 46-22.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.