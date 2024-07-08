Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talented teenager Jack Farrimond partnered England international Harry Smith in the halves for the first time as the pair helped guide Wigan Warriors to a 24-6 victory over local rivals Leigh Leopards.

And head coach Matt Peet declared that the new combination is not a glimpse of the future, but a glimpse of the present as rising star Farrimond continues to shine with his opportunities in the first-team.

The appearance marked his third in the senior squad at 18-years-old, having made his senior bow earlier this year against London Broncos before enjoying a dream home debut ahead of the international break against the capital outfit, crossing twice to be named the official player of the match.

Harry Smith and Jack Farrimond partnered each other in the halves for the first time in the win over Leigh Leopards

Meanwhile Smith, 24, was rested for previous clashes against Mike Eccles’ Broncos, having represented England in the mid-season Test against France alongside club teammates Luke Thompson, Brad O’Neill and Tyler Dupree.

Peet admits the latest half-back pairing will feature again for the upcoming clash against rivals St Helens at The Brick Community Stadium, while the 40-year-old head coach also paid tribute to the club’s youth coaches.

“They played this week and it’ll be the same next week so it’s not the future, it’s the present,” the Wigan boss said.

“It’s an outstanding reflection on the coaches through the academy.

"We’ve just had Sean McHugh in who is one of our scholarship coaches and has been in our system for 10 years now, and there’s a lot of people who coach in our pathway who work on these players, and the local community game too.

"Jack (Farrimond) was at Leigh Miners, Junior (Nsemba) at Wigan St Judes, and when they hand these players over to you and the club, you have a responsibility to look after them the best you can and to give them a chance.

“There was a chance it wouldn’t have gone Jack’s way against Leigh, he was up against an outstanding left edge, it might not go his way this week but we’ll just look after him if he applies himself like he did tonight.