Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Warriors claimed their first title in five years following the 10-2 Grand Final victory over Catalans, thanks to a try from Liam Marshall and three conversions from Harry Smith, to go alongside this season’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph.

Both Amor and Priim, who have been present figures on Channel 4’s coverage since the beginning, believe Wigan boss Matt Peet has assembled a squad destined for success with comparisons made to St Helens following their historic four-year period of dominance, including the World Club Challenge win over NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former player Kyle Amor has predicted a bright future for Wigan Warriors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair, who won every major title in both the men’s and women’s game respectively, believe youth is on Wigan’s side, with an average age of 26 during the Old Trafford success over Steve McNamara’s Dragons.

Head coach Peet has also added five new faces to his squad ahead of 2024, including ex-Leeds captain Kruise Leeming and fellow Grand Finalist Adam Keighran, while Kai Pearce-Paul and Toby King will depart, with rumours circling Morgan Smithies’ future.

“They’re built now for the next three seasons at least,” Priim said during Channel 4’s ‘Super League Grand Final Uncovered’ which aired on Saturday.

“As long as they can keep the squad together and keep building, I think they might be the new St Helens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad