Wigan Warriors era of dominance predicted by Channel 4 punditry duo
The Warriors claimed their first title in five years following the 10-2 Grand Final victory over Catalans, thanks to a try from Liam Marshall and three conversions from Harry Smith, to go alongside this season’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph.
Both Amor and Priim, who have been present figures on Channel 4’s coverage since the beginning, believe Wigan boss Matt Peet has assembled a squad destined for success with comparisons made to St Helens following their historic four-year period of dominance, including the World Club Challenge win over NRL champions Penrith Panthers.
The pair, who won every major title in both the men’s and women’s game respectively, believe youth is on Wigan’s side, with an average age of 26 during the Old Trafford success over Steve McNamara’s Dragons.
Head coach Peet has also added five new faces to his squad ahead of 2024, including ex-Leeds captain Kruise Leeming and fellow Grand Finalist Adam Keighran, while Kai Pearce-Paul and Toby King will depart, with rumours circling Morgan Smithies’ future.
“They’re built now for the next three seasons at least,” Priim said during Channel 4’s ‘Super League Grand Final Uncovered’ which aired on Saturday.
“As long as they can keep the squad together and keep building, I think they might be the new St Helens.”
Amor responded: “The additions that they’re bringing in next year, Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters…they’re going with youth and they’re going to attack 2024 pretty heavy on and I do predict some good times ahead for Wigan.”