The prop went off with a hamstring injury in the early stages of last Friday’s golden point defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Havard had only recently returned to the Warriors starting line-up after dislocating his elbow back in May.

“He’ll be out for around a month,” said Wigan head coach Matty Peet.

Ethan Havard

"It’s a grade two, so he’ll miss a chunk of games- which is unfortunate.

"Obviously the initial reaction is one of frustration, especially when he’s been playing so well.

"We look forward to him coming back fitter, faster, stronger- and more determined.

"He’s got a very positive outlook on things, he’s a very determined young man, so he’s knuckling down already.”

Kai Pearce-Paul is back in contention for this week’s game against Warrington Wolves following a spell on the sidelines, while Kaide Ellis could also return after serving his three-match ban.

"It’s landed fortunately that Ethan comes out and we get two big fellas back,” Peet added.

"They’ve been working really hard.

"You do hope at some point you’ll have all of your forwards available for selection.

"Kaide was playing well, so he was gutted to miss a block of games, but we do now get a fresh version of him for remainder of the season.

"Kai is someone who missed out on a full pre-season given the World Cup, and he was carrying a few knocks out of that, so I do feel we’ll see an improved version of him- physically and mentally.