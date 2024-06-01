Wigan Warriors face nervy waits ahead of Wembley showdown following triumph over Warrington Wolves

By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Jun 2024, 16:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan’s 19-18 win over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium came at a cost with Adam Keighran sent off during the hot-tempered Round 13 clash.

Nervy waits ahead of Wembley showdown

There will be some nervous waits ahead of the match review panel meeting on Monday for both sides – but especially for the 20-time cup winners.

Keighran was sent off on 70 minutes for high contact on Arron Lindop and the Australian centre looks likely to miss Wembley against Sam Burgess’ Warrington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adam Keighran of Wigan walks from the field after being shown a red cardAdam Keighran of Wigan walks from the field after being shown a red card
Adam Keighran of Wigan walks from the field after being shown a red card
Read More
Mike Cooper: Assessing potential next move for veteran prop amid reports of futu...

The 27-year-old kicked three from three in the fixture, but half-back Harry Smith looks set to return to kicking duties for next Saturday’s clash at the national stadium.

Wigan hooker Brad O’Neill was penalised for a late tackle on Josh Drinkwater in the first half, while Warrington could be sweating on powerful centre Rodrick Tai after he tackled Zach Eckersley high.

This year has seen the Rugby Football League crackdown on foul play, with Warrington star George Williams banned for the Round 12 clash due to a late tackle against Catalans Dragons the week previous.

A clip of Tyler Dupree’s head contact on Sam Powell in the first half is also doing the rounds on social media. A nervous wait ahead.

A tougher encounter than expected?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was arguably a tougher - and closer - encounter than many predicted ahead of kick-off, with Warrington naming a mixed outfit that included four debutants.

It was a battle in the middle, with some huge hits, while Stefan Ratchford’s late try kept the game alive to the last minute. But the Warriors managed to hold out to claim the two Super League points on offer.

Tries from Marshall, Junior Nsemba and Kruise Leeming, though it was Harry Smith’s drop-goal on the half-time hooter that was the difference.

Another academy product makes debut

Academy product Jacob Douglas made his debut on the wing for the Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, having featured during the club’s pre-season schedule against Wakefield and Hull.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He became the club’s 13th academy product to take to the field in 2024, with Jack Farrimond named 18th man.

Eckersley meanwhile had an impressive defensive game in the centres, including a try-saving tackle.

Related topics:WembleyWarrington WolvesHarry SmithGeorge Williams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.