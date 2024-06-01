Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan’s 19-18 win over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium came at a cost with Adam Keighran sent off during the hot-tempered Round 13 clash.

Nervy waits ahead of Wembley showdown

There will be some nervous waits ahead of the match review panel meeting on Monday for both sides – but especially for the 20-time cup winners.

Keighran was sent off on 70 minutes for high contact on Arron Lindop and the Australian centre looks likely to miss Wembley against Sam Burgess’ Warrington.

Adam Keighran of Wigan walks from the field after being shown a red card

The 27-year-old kicked three from three in the fixture, but half-back Harry Smith looks set to return to kicking duties for next Saturday’s clash at the national stadium.

Wigan hooker Brad O’Neill was penalised for a late tackle on Josh Drinkwater in the first half, while Warrington could be sweating on powerful centre Rodrick Tai after he tackled Zach Eckersley high.

This year has seen the Rugby Football League crackdown on foul play, with Warrington star George Williams banned for the Round 12 clash due to a late tackle against Catalans Dragons the week previous.

A clip of Tyler Dupree’s head contact on Sam Powell in the first half is also doing the rounds on social media. A nervous wait ahead.

A tougher encounter than expected?

It was arguably a tougher - and closer - encounter than many predicted ahead of kick-off, with Warrington naming a mixed outfit that included four debutants.

It was a battle in the middle, with some huge hits, while Stefan Ratchford’s late try kept the game alive to the last minute. But the Warriors managed to hold out to claim the two Super League points on offer.

Tries from Marshall, Junior Nsemba and Kruise Leeming, though it was Harry Smith’s drop-goal on the half-time hooter that was the difference.

Another academy product makes debut

Academy product Jacob Douglas made his debut on the wing for the Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, having featured during the club’s pre-season schedule against Wakefield and Hull.

He became the club’s 13th academy product to take to the field in 2024, with Jack Farrimond named 18th man.