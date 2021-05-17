Wigan Warriors facing an 'onslaught', says Adrian Lam

John Bateman

But the coach is delighted at the prospect of seeing supporters at games again after a year of playing behind closed doors.

Around 2,000 Leigh fans will be at the Sports Village for this evening’s non-televised clash against Wigan.

Lam then takes his side to Salford, Catalans and Huddersfield before the Warriors can look forward to playing in front of their own fans once more, with the visit of Hull KR to the DW Stadium on June 18.

“The second half of the season is more in our favour (regarding home games) - the next six weeks will be a tough onslaught,” said Lam. “We’ve identified that and come up with a plan of what we want to do to make sure we perform on a week-to-week basis.

“It’s going to be tough going to go to these away games with crowds back, but it’s the position we’re in and we take it with open arms.”

Wigan faced Leigh in the opening game of the season, battling back from 18-0 down to triumph 20-18. And despite playing just four different sides since in the league, they have John Duffy’s win-less Centurions up again.

“It is a weird feeling playing them again before we’ve played some of the other teams,” said Lam. “It’s a good week for them with having the crowds back, they’ve not had a Super League game in Leigh for a couple of years so it’s going to be a blockbuster, two neighbouring towns, it’s exciting.

“We play rugby league for the entertainment side of it, and to know there’ll be a crowd – it’ll be a bit weird getting used to that again, but we’re excited about it.”

Although Wigan are unbeaten in the league they are still licking their wounds from a 20-10 Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Hull FC in their most recent game.

“We’re coming off a devastating defeat and we want to turn that around quickly,” added Lam. “It’s about us and making sure we play as we want to play.

“We’ve just got to suck it up and get on with it, and not sulk too much the players want to play and get over it.”

Centurions made a U-turn and allowed the game to be streamed on OurLeague, meaning season ticket holders can watch the match at home - though there should be about 2,000 home supporters at the Sports Village this evening (7.45pm).

“It means everything to us and the players to have supporters back inside the Sports Village,” said coach Duffy, a Wiganer. “It’s going to make a massive difference to hear those Leigh fans getting behind us, especially in a derby game. It’s just going to be sensational to hear those fans cheering us on.

“Games against Wigan are special as all derby games are. We want to really impress the fans who are coming to see us and hopefully we can put in a real good solid performance and hopefully get our first two points of the season.