Fans at the AJ Bell Stadium

They are at the AJ Bell Stadium for the 1pm kick-off against Salford.

It is the same venue where Warriors supporters were allowed just before the first lockdown in March last year.

Wigan do not return to the DW Stadium until they face Hull KR on June 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans at the AJ Bell Stadium