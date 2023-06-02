David Bailey

This weekend feels a little like groundhog day.

Wigan once again get a tough magic weekend fixture.

Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle

I suppose that's my big gripe about the skewed tables.

I doubt it will matter in the grand scheme of things for play-off places, but the fact that leaders Warrington are playing the tenth placed team, whilst their closest rivals in the table face off just doesn't sit right with me.

There are doubts about the future of the fixture with IMG's reimagining of rugby league and I wouldn't be sorry to see it go.

What started as a unique opportunity to showcase the game in new areas turned into an annual jolly where a lot of fans spent more time at the bar than watching the rugby on display.

Wigan Warriors overcame Hull KR on golden point in their last outing

For the second week running, the Warriors have to defend their current place on the ladder against the team occupying the place directly below them.

I saw a few comments from people saying that golden point should be abolished after both Sky games ended dramatically.

I will be honest, I never expected Wigan to beat Hull KR, such has their improvement been under Willie Peters, coupled with the Warriors missing players, particularly in the forwards.

Having got a decent foothold in the game, possibly against the run of play, Wigan once again had a wobble mid-way through the second half, when facing up to twelve men (sound familiar).

However, this time, the players showed some real resilience against a team firing in front of a partisan crowd.

With Wigan down by eight points, Harry Smith placed a perfect kick which Liam Marshall plucked out of the air and plonked down.

Game on with just over six minutes to go.

The Robins will no doubt rue their game management when inexplicably they just turned the ball over with less than two minutes to go rather than waste another 30 seconds by kicking the ball out for a scrum.

Wigan's left edge marvelled again and as the hooter sounded Abbas Miski scored a great flying effort in the corner.

Sky's commentary seemed desperate for Wigan to lose as rather than extolling the virtues of the finishing, as we regularly hear about the likes of Makinson, Johnstone and Hall, Bill Arthur was adamant it was a great tackle.

I highlighted Harry Smith's kicking as a concern last week and once again, a poor return of one successful attempt from five really does shine a spotlight on a worrying factor in Wigan's game.

The answer most certainly isn't slating Harry Smith, but his inconsistency will start to cost us matches if it doesn't change.

Bevan French once again shone as he darted through to give Liam Farrell his hat-trick in golden point after Mikey Lewis thumped the post with a straightforward drop goal attempt.

With Jai Field close to returning, for mine, you can't dislodge French from fullback, nor Miski or Marshall from the wings.

For once though it's a positive selection headache for Matty Peet.

Onto Magic, Catalan Dragons come into the game having found a little form after a shaky spell in April.

My hope is that they will be off the pace having comfortably dispatched Wakefield last weekend.

Wigan owe the Dragons one after a dour defeat at the DW earlier in the season where the Warriors just weren't at the races and for once their effort deserted them too.

With a spell of nice weather and Wigan's pacemen looking ominous, it would be good to get a result and keep the pressure on Warrington whilst defeating another club around us.

Darren Wrudd

Well the first half of the 2023 season has flown by and we find ourselves near the top of a very competitive year.

With wire only two points above us and the likes of this weekend's opponents Catalans tied on points, I have never known a year like it, with just four points separating the top six.

It really does feel like a big game weekend this year.

It's just as well we came through a big game in style last week then isn’t it.

I thought the way we showed up against Hull KR was outstanding.

Total commitment for the full 80 minutes paid off as the last gasp try gave us hope of success.

Then it could not have fallen to anyone better than our captain Liam Farrell to complete the play for the win in golden point extra time.

That character has been there all along in this squad and it will be sorely needed this weekend against a massive pack of Catalans Dragons.

The French taught us a hard lesson this year at the DW stadium and bullied our team which was unacceptable, they are certainly a good quality squad this year and it will be a hard match.

I trust in the coaching staff and their analysis of the game plan, which I am really looking forward to watching even if it is from afar for I shall be watching from the TT races but have plans to find a nice pub to see the game.

I hope that we play to our strengths and perhaps take them by surprise in what they think our strengths are.

Some young lads like Nsemba and Hill might play a huge part if we are to get a victory but with fine weather promised, it will be a fast track and I predict a Marshall hat trick.

Whatever the outcome if we show the same commitment, Catalans will be the ones who will need to keep up with us.

Glynn Bradshaw

I’m really looking forward to my first Magic Weekend in the flesh, and taking in the sights and sounds of Newcastle in addition to the rugby.

It’ll be an early start from the DW with our son and daughter and an interesting clash against Catalans Dragons to look forward to- they are going well at the moment, and it’s another tough contest in prospect.

We’ll probably dip in and dip out of the other games. Salford and Hull KR should be an exciting affair with both sides playing entertaining rugby.

I particularly like the Salford backline.

For the Leeds v Castleford game, you would expect Leeds to be firm favourites and they should prevail.

I sincerely hope that the concept continues in 2024, as I think it has found its home at Newcastle, and although I appreciate the argument that we should test out new markets, I hope it stays in the North East.

