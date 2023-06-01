Matty Peet

His side take on Catalans Dragons in the second game of the first day of the event at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the Magic Weekend, but Peet believes it still has a place in the rugby league calendar.

“There’s an excitement around the fixture,” he said.

“We go up the night before, and that’s always fun.

“All of our games recently have been really exciting, but this one has a big match feel about it, and obviously a massive test from Catalans.

“The Magic Weekend is something people look forward to.

“It may need some innovation around it, but I do like the festival feel of it where everyone comes together at a big ground.

“It’s a celebration of the rugby community.

“I’d rather see innovation than getting rid of it completely, but that’s just my personal opinion.

“It’s certainly something we look forward to and it brings a freshness.”

The Warriors have enjoyed a long turnaround heading into Saturday’s fixture against Catalans, with the 26-22 golden point victory over Hull KR being their last outing.

“I feel like we’ve got some decent work done,” Peet added.

“I like to think we always have good practice, but particularly in defence there were things we needed to fix up, so that’s been our major area of attention.

“Hopefully we can carry through some of that into the game, but Catalans will have plenty to say about that.

“I think they’re a really well balanced team.

“They’ve got big powerful forwards and a really experienced spine. There’s so much to like about them, they’ve got a lot of threat- I think they’re an outstanding team.

“They’ve got a fantastic squad and can attract strong NRL players, and lads like Tom Johnstone from Super League.

“They’ve now got their own youngsters, who are more than competitive.

“I thought they might have a slow start to the season because of the World Cup and a few knocks, but that was the period that really impressed me.