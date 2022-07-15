Wigan Warriors fans react to Bevan French's seven tries against Hull FC

The winger broke a Super League record for the most tries in a game, in a 60-0 win for Matty Peet’s side.

Fans were delighted to see French’s stunning performance.

One wrote: “Bevan French. What a player!!! Seven tries, Super League record. Would have easily beaten the Offiah and Edwards record and would have scored 10 tries without Peet taking him off.”

Bevan French scored seven against Hull FC

Another added: “Bevan French is just scary.”

With a third stating: “If you don’t like rugby league, watch Bevan French.”

Some supporters were begging for a new contract to be announced for French.

One wrote: “Please give Bevan French a new long contract.”

Another added: “Re-sign Bevan French.”

With a third joking: “Anyone willing to chip in to give Bevan French a new contract?”