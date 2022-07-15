Wigan Warriors fans react to Bevan French's seven tries against Hull FC

The winger broke a Super League record for the most tries in a game, in a 60-0 win for Matty Peet’s side.
Fans were delighted to see French’s stunning performance.
One wrote: “Bevan French. What a player!!! Seven tries, Super League record. Would have easily beaten the Offiah and Edwards record and would have scored 10 tries without Peet taking him off.”
Another added: “Bevan French is just scary.”
With a third stating: “If you don’t like rugby league, watch Bevan French.”
Read More
Some supporters were begging for a new contract to be announced for French.
One wrote: “Please give Bevan French a new long contract.”
Another added: “Re-sign Bevan French.”
With a third joking: “Anyone willing to chip in to give Bevan French a new contract?”
Meanwhile, former Wigan player Zak Hardaker Tweeted: “The man that is Bevan French.”