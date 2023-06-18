News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors fans react to Kaide Ellis' red card in the Challenge Cup tie against Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors fans have taken to social media to react to Kaide Ellis’ red card against Warrington Wolves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read

The 26-year-old was sent off in the seventh minute of the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at the DW Stadium, after leaning his head in the direction of Stefan Ratchford.

Supporters have been sharing their views of the incident on social media.

"Disgraceful from Ellis,” one wrote.

Kaide Ellis clashed with Stefan RatchfordKaide Ellis clashed with Stefan Ratchford
Kaide Ellis clashed with Stefan Ratchford
“That was shocking, Ellis should be dropped,” another added.

“That was an embarrassing moment. Does the club have any discipline anymore? Full of liabilities at times,” a third stated.

“Ridiculous thing to do,” a fourth wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans felt the decision was harsh by the referee.

One wrote: “He shouldn’t have got himself into that situation, but that’s the softest red I’ve seen.”

Another agreed: “Maybe worth a 10 minute sit down but not the whole game.”

A third added: “10 minutes would’ve been sufficient for me.”

