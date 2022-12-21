The 32-year-old will take over the armband from Thomas Leuluai, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 campaign.

One wrote: “He’s certainly deserving to be captain, belting player. Congrats Liam.”

Liam Farrell has been named Wigan Warriors captain

Another added: “It couldn’t be given to anyone better, true professional.”

A third agreed: “Fully deserved. No one deserves it more.”

Farrell made his senior debut for Wigan in 2010, and has gone on to become one of the Warriors’ most consistent players, making 321 appearances.

Fans on social media certainly agreed that the club had picked someone with the right characteristics to be the new captain.

One wrote: “Love this. You could not meet a nicer, more humble and respectful person and Liam Farrell. An amazing player and no better person to captain the club.”

Another stated: “Great choice and well deserved. He’s consistently been one of our top players for so many seasons and we always miss his presence on the field when he doesn’t play (which thankfully hasn’t been often throughout his career).”

A third agreed: “That’s a fair choice. He’s been a brilliant servant to the club and the game as a whole. Well done.”

A fourth added: “Well done Liam. You are a model professional and I can’t think of anyone better to lead our boys.”

Even opposition fans took the time to applaud Farrell on his new role.

