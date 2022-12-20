The 32-year-old will take over the armband from Thomas Leuluai, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Farrell states he is honoured to be given the role.

He said: “Every little boy in Wigan dreams of being named Wigan Warriors captain. Words can't justify how proud I am."

Liam Farrell has been named Wigan Warriors captain

“The 2023 season is around the corner and I can't wait to get on the field with the team and play in front of the Wigan fans and represent the town as captain."

After playing his amateur rugby for St Pats, Farrell came through the youth academy at Wigan, representing the club’s U18s and U20s.

Despite interest from other clubs, the second-rower always had his heart set on playing for the Warriors and was a boyhood fan.

His senior debut for Wigan came in 2010 against Wakefield at the DW Stadium, where he went over for a try in a 54-4 victory.

He would go on to make a total of 23 appearances that season, including the Grand Final win against St Helens at Old Trafford.

One of his most memorable moments came in the 2011 Good Friday Derby, as he went over for an 80th-minute winner for Michael Maguire’s side.

In the same year he added the first of three Challenge Cup medals to his collection, with the second coming in 2013 as part of the club’s double-winning campaign.

In total, he has been part of four Grand Final victories, with his performance in the 2016 victory seeing him named as the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner.

His most recent Old Trafford win was in 2018, while he was also part of the World Club Challenge winning squad in 2017.

Farrell has remained a constant performer for the Warriors, and has been named in the last four consecutive Super League Dream Teams, with his fifth in total coming in 2022.

He joined Leuluai in lifting the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year, as the club claimed the prize for the 20th time in their 150th year.

