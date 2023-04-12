The loose forward was charged with a Grade D dangerous contact, with his punishment determined by an independent tribunal.

Knowles’ controversial hip-drop tackle saw Wigan’s Cooper suffer a knee injury, which is set to keep him out of action for up to 12 months.

Fans have taken to social media to share their views on the length of the ban, with one writing: “He should have been given a 10 game ban. Sam Powell got eight or nine last season for a tackle that didn’t even injure a player.”

Morgan Knowles has been handed a five-match ban

Another added: “This could very well be a career ending injury. Five match ban… I have no words.”

A third wrote: “He’s put someone out of the game for nine to 12 months and he gets just five matches. Not the first time he’s done this to someone. Ridiculous and pathetic!”

A fourth stated: “Can’t believe people are shocked he got off so lightly.”

Meanwhile, some supporters felt Knowles’ punishment was harsh.

“No malice in the tackle and only banned because the other lad got an injury- which can happen in any tackle,” one wrote.

Another added: “He hasn’t gone out to injure him. If anything it’s more careless than any malice. Three would have been enough.

"I think five games is very harsh personally.”

Huddersfield Giants’ Jermaine McGillvary has also taken to social media to share his views.

He wrote: “Honestly these tackles need to be outlawed….absolutely disgraceful.

