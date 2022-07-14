Rugby League Live reports, the former Warriors centre will join the Yorkshire club from Wests Tigers for the remainder of the current campaign, before linking up with new NRL side Redcliffe Dolphins in 2023.

Wigan fans have had their say on Gildart’s potential move to Headingley Stadium.

One wrote: “If you look at the games last year, he was shocking. Warrington at the DW Stadium long lives in my memory. I’d like to know where Leeds are getting their salary cap from. Always thought he (Gildart) would end up at Wire with his mate.”

Oliver Gildart has been linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos

Another added: “Leeds are welcome to him. He’s part of our past, we need to concentrate on the present. Sam Halsall deserves his chance at Wigan before bringing back Gildart.”

Others agreed they were not bothered by the fact the Warriors were not the team bringing him back to Super League.

One wrote: “Not fussed, really sooner give Halsall a chance.”

Another agreed: “Rather have Halsall than Gildart.”

A third added: “I wish him luck. Not a fan of players returning. Keep looking forward for new talent coming through. From what I’ve seen of Sam Halsall he deserves a chance.”

Meanwhile, another person argued Wigan should be trying their best to recruit the 25-year-old.