Wigan Warriors fans react to Tyler Dupree's arrival and Brad Singleton's exit

Wigan Warriors have completed the signing of Tyler Dupree with immediate effect.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

The prop, who made his senior England debut earlier this year, has signed a four-year deal with the club after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Salford.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

One wrote: “That’s great news. Welcome to Wigan.”

Tyler Dupree has joined Wigan WarriorsTyler Dupree has joined Wigan Warriors
Tyler Dupree has joined Wigan Warriors
Another added: “Brilliant bit of business.”

A third agreed: “That’s awesome, welcome to the club Tyler.”

While a fourth stated: “Recruitment has been spot on so far this year. Great signing.”

Matty Peet pays tribute to the departing Brad Singleton

Meanwhile, as part of the deal for Dupree, Brad Singleton has moved in the opposite direction with immediate effect, after already agreeing a deal with the Red Devils for 2024.

Responding to the news, one supporter wrote: “Good luck Brad and thank you for your service to Wigan.”

Another stated: “Very sorry to see him go. Brilliant, tough player. Good luck Brad.”

A third added: “Good luck at Salford. Been a quality servant at Wigan.”

Related topics:RecruitmentWiganSalfordEngland