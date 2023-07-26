The prop, who was already due to link-up with Paul Rowley’s side in 2024, makes the move as part of the deal to bring Tyler Dupree to the DW Stadium.

During his time with the Warriors, Singleton was part of the team that won the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 30-year-old’s departure, Wigan head coach Matty Peet said: “Brad joined us in September 2020 in the dark days of COVID, and led a young forward pack to a League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final.

Brad Singleton

“He had agreed to join Salford after this season and we felt that with us wanting Tyler for the next few years, it made sense to make the switch now.

“Throughout his time at Wigan, he has been a quality professional and teammate, and a pleasure to coach.