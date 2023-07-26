News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet pays tribute to the departing Brad Singleton

Brad Singleton has left Wigan Warriors with immediate effect to join Salford Red Devils.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The prop, who was already due to link-up with Paul Rowley’s side in 2024, makes the move as part of the deal to bring Tyler Dupree to the DW Stadium.

During his time with the Warriors, Singleton was part of the team that won the Challenge Cup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

On the 30-year-old’s departure, Wigan head coach Matty Peet said: “Brad joined us in September 2020 in the dark days of COVID, and led a young forward pack to a League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final.

Brad SingletonBrad Singleton
“He had agreed to join Salford after this season and we felt that with us wanting Tyler for the next few years, it made sense to make the switch now.

“Throughout his time at Wigan, he has been a quality professional and teammate, and a pleasure to coach.

“I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

