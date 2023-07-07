David Bailey

Another week, another accomplished Warriors performance.

Whilst Huddersfield look a shadow of the side that pushed Wigan all the way in the Challenge Cup final last year, the saying goes 'you can only beat what's in front of you'.

Harry Smith

The under pressure Ian Watson commented that the scoreboard did not reflect the game.

I'm not sure if we were watching the same match as Wigan deserved this convincing win in atrocious conditions.

Mind you Watson said the incident that made Oliver Russell leave the field and Joe Shorrocks placed on report was 'a bad one'.

Thankfully the disciplinary didn't agree, and neither did they see fit to ban the impressive Ethan Havard for a high shot which cost him 10 minutes.

Wigan Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity this week

I don't ask for much from referees but consistency, and I thought the extremely late shot on Harry Smith should have cost the Giants more than just a penalty.

Abbas Miski celebrated the triggering of his contract extension with another brace.

Smith was impressive in dictating the game with his boot and also scored some terrific conversions.

Despite the terrible defending that allowed former Warrior Jake Bibby to barge over, Wigan's defence performed admirably.

I think the highlight of the game was when Wigan were down to 12 men and the ever impressive Chris McQueen made his way over the line.

Fully expecting a try, somehow Liam Farrell stood him up and prevented the four points, but then a couple more defenders came in and forced him over the in goal.

A real commitment to defending their line was something absent in the heavy defeats to Leeds, Saints and Catalans. It's great to see it back.

Next up is a trip to bottom club Wakefield who have a real bounce in their step following a thumping of Salford Red Devils last Friday.

Credit to Wakey for showing faith in Mark Applegarth when most others would be trigger happy. With Fifita back, it's a game I expect Wigan to tread carefully on especially with such a chequered history away from home.

Matt Peet hinted at some game time for Junior Nsemba and this would be the perfect game to add to his minutes, perhaps in place of Harvie Hill.

Hill hasn't done anything wrong, I just feel with Wigan's pack still a little light on experience throwing two in the mix at once could be a recipe for disaster.

After this game, with the exception of the Challenge Cup semi-final, Wigan have a run of four home games which they must take advantage of to keep in and around the top few spots.

After a rough patch, finally the Warriors are looking dangerous.

Glynn Bradshaw

It was a pleasing win in dreadful conditions at the DW on Friday evening, not a great game, but a valuable two points nevertheless.

We had to withstand a few repeat sets, and when down to twelve men, we defended our line with great determination, so to only concede one try was pleasing.

Thought our handling as well was very good considering the weather

Miski was very good once again, and Field continues to improve with his attacking contribution, with notable efforts from Smith and Shorrocks.

Looking ahead to the Wakefield game, they will be buoyed by a fantastic result against Salford, and so once again we need to be on our mettle.

Thankfully Havard has escaped a ban, so don’t expect too many changes, although after another disappointing display from Mago, his place might be under threat from Nsemba

Here’s hoping for another positive away day, fingers crossed!

Stephen Ford

I must admit probably my least favourite game of the year is invariably Huddersfield at home.

As I walked to the ground on Friday in the pouring rain I did for a brief moment think of turning around and giving the game a miss.

I persevered and when I got on the ground I was pleasantly surprised to see a crowd far in excess of recent meetings between the two teams and I tip my cap to the marketing team with their Blue Light initiative which swelled the crowd to I believe over 13,000.

The game itself was tougher than perhaps some people expected as Huddersfield the previous week had been hammered by Leeds.

The weather perhaps played into their strengths whilst limiting our ability to move the ball at pace.

Overall we scored four nice tries and I don’t think I felt that we were ever in danger except perhaps when we led just 4-0 with the rain getting even worse.

Miski again took his opportunities well with Field and Marshall also scoring well worked tries.

I thought Smith once again played well with his kicking game helping us to offset Huddersfield making more metres with the ball.

Another steady if unspectacular performance but after our lapse during June it was still a satisfying win.

Good to see young Hill get more gametime, and when Ellis returns I expect it will be Mago who gives way rather than him.

Mago has been particularly disappointing since his arrival and if anything he seems to be going backwards with his very limited minutes.

Wakefield have been pretty dismal this season and I thought that they actually might not win any games this season.

Two good victories over Leeds and Salford last week have probably lifted their spirits of late so I am expecting a tough encounter on Friday but hopefully if we get dry conditions we should have too much pace for them.

Field looked much better against Huddersfield and I hope to see further improvements over the next few weeks.

French has been a little disappointing at halfback and I think that he needs to run more rather than trying to make the pass his only possible way of opening up defences.

I’m actually looking forward to the game and hopefully we can get another victory and build our confidence as the Challenge Cup semi-final looms.

Darren Wrudd

On a damp evening we needed to be clinical and controlled in every aspect of our approach to the challenge that a desperate Huddersfield side would give us and I was overjoyed at the way we went about our business.

My one word to sum up was patient.

We built our game set after set and were professional in the way we stuck to the game plan and worked the game in a methodical manner.

All in all our defensive line was energetic and positive, with excellent attention to detail with body position squares and numbers largely right both sides of the ruck.

The direction around the field again mainly generated from Harry Smith who has shown such growth as a player in these last few years and is now in my opinion getting towards the top of the tree in the Super League Half back table of excellence.

The points came and were well deserved as we worked the ball around the park.

Huddersfield deserved a lot of credit for the way they played and were a different team than we have seen of late, on the night they would have beaten many Super League sides playing like that and I think they will take many positives from their performance in defeat.

It would always be good to nil a side but I felt they deserved a try after their endeavour and did not resent them crossing at all.

I can see their fortunes improving if they continue to play like that.

Another team whose fortunes could be improving through hard work are our next opponents Wakefield.

Both Leeds and last week Salford have been roundly beaten by the Yorkshire outfit and it shows that on their day they can be hard to deal with.

We have an unchanged squad to travel over and so that bit of consistency might just be part of the reason we are building in confidence and performance week on week, so I expect to bring those two points back with us.