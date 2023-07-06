His side travel to Belle Vue on Friday night, as they look to continue their recent return to form.

Despite being underwhelming for the majority of the season so far, bottom place Wakefield head into this fixture on the back of two consecutive wins at home.

"It’s one of the fixtures we always know is going to be challenging,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

"Before last year, when we got two out of three, we had a terrible record away at Wakefield.

“We single out this fixture as a real mentality test, we know this is a big challenge.

"When you’ve got records that don’t look good on you it’s important that you dig into it because there’s usually something behind it.

"Wakefield have competed all year.

"We had a big score against them (at the DW Stadium), but other than that they’ve defended quite resolutely and their problems have come with the ball.

"They’ve got some exciting players back, so I feel like they’ve not got some confidence with the ball.

"I don’t think their commitment to defending could ever be questioned.

"You want to see teams competing and getting what they deserve, so I think everyone has been happy to see Wakefield perform like they have in the past.”

The Warriors have been able to name the same 21-man squad for the third week in a row.

"It’s good to have that consistency in key positions,” Peet added.

"It’s funny how it turns out, because out of our testing period, we’ve been able to get more time into Harvie (Hill) and Junior (Nsemba) and it’s like having two new players who you know you can rely on.

"It’s the same with Ryan Hampshire and the period he had in the team.

"Having that familiarity on the left and right edge has brought some consistency, so long may it continue.

"We’re in a good position at the moment, but things can soon change.”

Earlier this week Wigan announced they had taken up the one-year option to extend Abbas Miski’s time at the club.

"We’re really pleased,” Peet stated.

"It’s good for him, and it’s good for us to know we’ve got such a quality bloke for another year.