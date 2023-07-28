Darren Wrudd

Well I cannot lie about it, that hurt.

We all knew that Hull KR would be a test as they have performed really well this year and were always in with a good chance of success, but like so many times in recent years, we had the beating of them.

Wigan Warriors were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Hull KR

I thought that the referee’s decision to award a red card to Shorrocks was simply awful and gave us an uphill task from then on.

The tackle was made without direct contact with the head but the ferocity of the tackle meant that his head whipped forwards then making contact.

So the technique was fine, just bad luck on the ball carrier, who, after making sure he had got the penalty by staying down, soon jumped to his feet and was obviously none the worse for the tackle.

Very poor behaviour from the officials and the player in my view.

That said, we did not take our chances whatever the reasons and you fail in that respect and you won’t win a game.

I would have loved to have seen Ian Lenagan lead us out for the final but it was not to be so our energy will now focus on the playoffs and grand final.

That begins of course this weekend with the visit of our near neighbours and Challenge Cup finalists Leigh.

Expect their chants of ‘we’re going to Wemberleee’ throughout the game. I just hope we respond with ‘shall we draw you, shall we draw you, shall we draw you a map.’

Leigh have built a great squad this year and the fantastic Derek Beaumont deserves the success and plaudits that his team are enjoying.

As favourites to go back down to the Championship, they have already proved the pundits all wrong and I am really pleased that we have another team from the North West doing so well, even if it is just a bus stop in Wigan.

We will want to set a few things right this weekend but let us hope we do it with professionality in our performance rather than just trying to out fight them as the last thing we need are some more bans heading into the business end of the year.

Stephen Ford

A disappointing but not a surprising result in the Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR on Sunday.

Once again our attack was pretty much one dimensional albeit the conditions would limit any team's ability to play a totally expansive game.

We have played Hull KR three times now and on each occasion we have been second best to a team who just seem to want it more.

Our effort is first class however, our underpowered pack and a lack of an experienced halfback to partner Smith, once again was our undoing.

We were missing our best two props in Cooper and Havard but Hull KR had several players missing including their main playmaker in Abdul.

I thought that the decision to send off Shorrocks was totally and utterly incorrect and must have had a major impact on our ability to win the game because at the point of him being sent off we were probably the dominant team and I was hoping that at that point we may have stretched our lead.

Full marks to Hull KR for hanging in and to be fair for the majority of the game on balance they probably deserved their victory.

French in the halves just isn’t working and if I’m honest I don’t think that it will ever work because he just hasn’t got the attributes to play the role effectively.

At the moment French is being totally and utterly wasted.

I thought that O’Neill and Smithies had strong games and up until his kick on the third tackle in the golden point period I thought that Smith played relatively well.

The risk of playing Isa, which was one that I supported, didn’t work due to I believe another injury and meant that we had an understrength bench when we were down to 12 men on the pitch.

The winning drop goal from Hull KR was a belter and they showed more patience than we did during the golden point period which ultimately decided the game.

Not sure what Peet will do with the halves conundrum against Leigh.

For me he has to change it with possibly Hampshire or Cust taking over the role or maybe he reverts back to Field at stand off and French to fullback.

It will be interesting to see what Peet decides to do because the current set up just isn’t working and it is severely limiting our attacking ability.

My worry is that he won’t change anything which for me will mean we will rely solely on individual efforts in scoring tries and means that virtually every game we play we will be very beatable.

Hopefully Leigh will have been celebrating all week before our game on Saturday and the players’ minds will be firmly on Wembley.

I hope that is the case but unfortunately I don't think that will be the case and we will be in for a very intensive game.

Shorrocks is obviously out the game and I’m assuming that Isa also won’t be available.

I think that will mean Nsemba to replace Isa in the 17 and possibly Cust or Hampshire to replace Shorrocks.

At this point I am unsure if we will win but I’m certain that whatever performance we give will be indicative as to how we end the season.

Interesting times.

Glynn Bradshaw

Well what a sickener, for the second time this season we lost out in golden point, however there was so much more at stake this time.

We looked well set at half time as we defended manfully after some unforced errors in our own 25 yard area, to hold a slender lead.

However we weren’t to know the events that were to follow, a decision that divided opinion, but I thought he was extremely unlucky to receive a red, as the referee looked at the big screen for five mins, seemingly listening to Ben Thaler as to what he should do.

Moore nor the touch judge deemed it worthy of a penalty even, until some KR players started waving their arms.

Even then we looked more than capable of holding out, but some poor kicking out of hand led to KR gaining decent field position to post the winning drop goal, which Schneider couldn’t have struck any sweeter despite a valiant attempt by O’Neill to parry.

A pulsating game, but left with only thoughts of what if, maybe, congratulations to KR and we are left to lick our wounds.

Pleased with the signing of Dupree, although sad to see Singo go and wish him all the best for the future at his new club.

Now we need to sign a stand-off, as this still remains our Achilles heel, and not in my opinion Bevan’s best position, although some may disagree as it allows him to get his hands on the ball more.

Looking forward to the Leigh game this week, another tough game in prospect, and we will be a bit short in the forwards, however they are missing Ipape and Leutele who are big losses for them.

We need to start well as don’t think we are at our best when chasing a lead.

On another thread have to mention the plastic cups and bottles being thrown on the pitch once again, this happened at Saints and needs to be eradicated

It seems that when things aren’t going our way, some minority of fans think this sort of behaviour is acceptable, we need to identify them and ban them, they give Rugby League and our wonderful Wigan Warriors club a bad name, and shouldn’t be tolerated.

David Bailey

Well, that was a tough one to stomach wasn't it.

The Warriors fell at the final hurdle losing in a dramatic golden point semi-final to Hull KR.

In dreadful conditions the Wigan side battled and fought tooth and nail but eventually succumbed to a Brad Schneider drop goal to send a partisan Rovers crowd into ecstasy.

Now that the dust has settled though, there's plenty of things to pick out from the game.

Liam Moore seems to do everything in his power to prove because he is from Wigan, he doesn't favour them.

Twice, Hull KR players stayed down without a penalty in sight, then as the big screen cascaded the replays, he stood amongst the Rovers players and then changed his mind.

Joe Shorrocks can count himself very unlucky in my opinion.

As always though it's not an excuse, Wigan could and should have won the game.

Harry Smith kicked far too early in the tackle count in golden point which gave Rovers valuable metres to take the win.

Can't wait to see Brad Schneider’s face when he realises he doesn't play at Headingley every week. Two games, two golden point drop goals. It might not get any better Brad.

With Wembley off the table for 2023 it's back to the grind of Super League and aiming up the table for a Grand Final push.

Playing both finalists in the next couple of weeks could really give Wigan a boost.

This week we welcome Leigh Leopards who no doubt will be singing about Wembley the entire 80 minutes.

It's a tough game to call in terms of the side Leigh will put out and the effort players will put in.

The Challenge cup is firmly at the fore of their minds and no one will want to miss out on the big day.

Wigan need to put the pressure on and really go for the Leopards especially in the forwards.

We may even get a look at Tyler Dupree. A very quick chain of events means the former Salford man is in line for a debut at the DW after agreeing terms this week.

Brad Singleton was enough of a carrot to get the deal done and I have nothing but respect and admiration for him.

He really has been a shining light in the last couple of years.

Dupree though adds a little more agility and at only 23 has his best days ahead of him.

I remember Ian Lenagan and Kris Radlinski saying a few years ago that they wanted a big, powerful mobile pack similar to those found in the NRL.