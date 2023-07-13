David Bailey

In a season where the only predictable thing is its unpredictability, the latest round of fixtures threw up some more crazy results.

Just when we thought Wigan had got back on track, especially defensively, Wakefield breathed life into the relegation battle with a hard fought golden point victory.

Wigan Warriors fans at Belle Vue

A seesaw game saw Wigan once again outscore their opponents on tries, but ultimately fall short.

Some have pointed the finger at Harry Smith's well documented goal kicking woes, others at Joe Shorrocks needless late challenge on the kicker which allowed Wakey to level things up and send the game to golden point.

For me, Wigan got an undeserved victory against Hull KR in golden point earlier in the season, so I think we should take this on the chin.

I am confident Matt Peet will have his own views on where Wigan need to improve in a critical few weeks starting at home against an improving Warrington Wolves.

Despite a horrible run of defeats, Warrington showed glimpses of getting their early season form back against an ominous looking St Helens.

Saints definitely got the rub of the green with some dodgy decisions, particularly the forward pass leading to James Bell's crucial try.

Warrington will always raise their game against the Warriors, Daryl Powell will be desperate to address the trend of defeats, and add into the mix the former Warriors in the Wolves line up and it's all to play for.

I'd expect George Williams to return this week and let's be honest, Warrington have proven they are nothing when he isn't in the line up.

I don't expect too many changes for Wigan, Nsemba surely deserves to keep his place but if Peet decides we need middles, I'd expect Ellis to come in to replace Havard purely for experience.

The heritage round is a brilliant showcase for people to drag out their retro shirts, me and my daughter will be showing off our shirts from the eighties, Daisy will have her authentic Milwaukee shirt on when Wigan faced the Wolves in the USA.

Finally, it appears that Toby King will be back at Warrington next season. He has been terrific for Wigan, giving his all, and I think he will miss us as much as we will miss him.

I was delighted to see Brad O'Neill sign a contract extension.

My worry when Kruise Leeming signed was that O'Neill may get shoved out of the equation.

I am not sure where this will leave Cust and Powell but I am 100% convinced O'Neill and Leeming will form the deadliest hooking duo in Super League next season.

Darren Wrudd

If Wigan Warriors were a fairground ride, the roller coaster would not get a look in.

A very disappointing result at Wakefield, but more in our lack of control in the game rather than the effort.

Again it did not help that Havard left the field early on but we have shown that we can cope with that and in fact the team did work hard for one another just the same but our creative plan was just not there.

Too many times a set finished with a rushed kick or forced pass to nothing and I do credit Wakefield players for pushing that boundary and cutting down our time on the ball.

Harry Smith saved our embarrassment several times with some excellent kicks under great pressure, but it was an area where we did not seem to have a plan B.

Our chasers stood so flat that Smith had no one to pass to if under pressure and it flattered the Yorkshire men’s efforts a little.

However, showing the spirit to come back from behind and hold a lead into the last 10 minutes- there then came the brain explosion to give a late hit on the kicker penalty, gifting a two point kick to level the game in the last few seconds.

That was poor and I hope we learn from that as we need to.

Looking at this week's game, Warrington will come to Wigan with the confidence built from our stuttering form and doubt over how their own will stand up.

They are particularly unreliable this year and after a great start, find themselves making some terrible errors.

I see it though as a chance to get right back on the bike and show that last week was no more than a bump on the road to this year's finals.

We are back at home and need to get behind this team to show how much we care.

Before the main game, the academy team is playing too which should be a great match and I am excited to see that.

I shall be carefully selecting a heritage jersey for the evening and hope many others do too to celebrate the Heritage round.

Finally I would like to offer a hearty congratulations to Joe Charnock from our local St Pats club on being given the Ultimate Community Hero award.

