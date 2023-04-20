Ben Reid

It’s been the best three weeks I can remember for a long time as a Wigan fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the Leigh game, we weren’t in great form and looked beatable. I was contemplating the woe of potentially losing our next three games (Leigh/Saints/Wire).

Wigan Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity this weekend

The win last week was the best of the three for me. Away, to top of the league, unbeaten and well fancied Warrington - incredible.

The performance from the get go was full of passion and pure intensity. It was great to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like the Saints game, we never allowed Warrington or their fans to get going. They had moments, but our defence was on top form and stood as strong as ever.

Not a bad player on the pitch, but I just love watching Abbas Miski play rugby league. He is such a good player. Built like a you know what, and runs the ball back so strong, he never gives less than 110% every single time he plays.

To think we lost Singleton after five minutes, only had three subs for the remainder, yet kept the intensity at the top level for the whole 80 minutes – that is something to be so proud of.

This week is, dare I say, a very nice game to have. I say this before knowing the squad, but I think it gives Peet a great opportunity to rest a few sore bodies and give some young lads and those on the fringe of the squad, a chance to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should be a comfortable afternoon for Wigan, it really should. We played them just two months ago, and won 60-0 - they have gone on and lost their last seven since that game, conceding 168 points and only scoring 23 points in the process.

In a perfect world, we rest a few bodies, young lads come in, we win the game without breaking much of a sweat, good crowd, nice weather and no injuries or suspensions going into the next game.

Darren Wrudd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wanted a performance against Warrington, not really bothered about the score if I am honest, but as a landmark game I think we got just that.

With the added pressure of losing Singleton in the first ten minutes, it was a big ask of the forwards to step up and dominate a mobile and well organised Wire pack.

The steel on show was reminiscent of the Shaun Wane school of defence and that brutal dedication to stopping the opposition no matter the cost.

Poor Willie Isa had a real lump on his forehead and typified the effort and commitment shown by the squad as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And where did we get that ball playing forward Kaide Ellis from!

He had his best game by far and stood up well under the extra scrutiny of a starting position, tough and dominant but showing a good rugby brain in distributing the ball when required.

All in all a good day at the office and one which I shall remember for a long time as I thought it was a real step in the right direction regarding our team's dedication to one another.

Much of the praise for that must go to Matty Peet who is breathing a new life into the way we approach our game and looking back, hindsight might see this time as the start of something really special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at Sunday and a great day is planned with a pre-match game at Robin Park- which I cannot wait to get down to and a family fun day as it is Saint George's day too.

So I expect to see plenty of flags and it should be a really enjoyable day out.

Kick off at 3.05pm and we can’t afford to believe the reports on the Wakefield form.

They will be absolutely desperate to turn things around and begin their season albeit a few weeks later than everyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we disrespect them, we will get burnt and it would be a terrible shame to waste the effort of the last two weeks due to an over confident approach.

No, I expect a good one sided game and a lot of points to add to the points difference column in the table.

I feel for Wakey as they don’t have much hope at all of staying up this year unless things change rapidly, but not this week.

Glynn Bradshaw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fantastic win, but another long-term injury.

I thought our forwards were tremendous, as we have guys like Havard who can do big minutes, whereas their lack of middles meant they had to start with Kasiano- who is a bench player.

We controlled the game really well and Smith continues to impress along with Shorrocks in his emergency stand-off role.

Also our outside backs are running the ball out like forwards, giving us good field position at the end of our sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our fans were once again superb being loud and proud for the whole game, they really have been the 18th man in the last three superb victories.

Wakefield this week, and we have to make sure no complacency creeps in.

If we play like we are capable of, we should take the two points.