The 19-year-old recently spent time on loan with the French club, where he made two appearances in the Championship.

Houles was impressed by Hill’s performances, as well as his work ethic.

“The loan went very well, we were sad to see him go,” he said.

Harvie Hill

“We had him for three weeks, and he fitted in well.

“He is very young and had never really left England before, so it was good for him.

“It made him grow up a little bit.

“He was probably a little bit apprehensive at the beginning, but our boys were really good with him- they took him out while he discovered a few places in Toulouse.

Sylvain Houles

“He enjoyed it.

“On the field he did a really good job for us.

“His first game against Sheffield was a tough one; we didn’t play our best, but when he came on, it was our best part of the game and we were really strong.

“Then we played London, and he had another good game.

“He makes good carries and is good in defence. He does a lot of work and has a lot of effort.

“I didn’t know him at all before he came.

“We needed a player, and the Wigan system is one of the best in England, so we gave it a shot.

“We made things simple for him so he could bring what he had learnt.

“He would deserve a chance in Super League from what I’ve seen.

“Athletically, he’s a big player for 19. He’s tall and hits hard.

“I hope he can be someone who can wear the Wigan badge in the future.

“He has the work ethic that the club looks for.

“Even with us, he wanted to win and he wanted to give everything, with a determination to be successful.”

Toulouse currently sit second in the Championship, as they look to return to Super League following their relegation last year.

Houles hopes to see further improvement in French rugby league, both domestically and on the international stage.

“We are trying to do a lot of things but there is still work to be done at the roots,” he added.

“It was great for us to be in Super League last year, it’s a tremendous competition.

“It’s where we want to be- competing with the best.

“We need to work our way back up now, but I’m happy with what I’ve got.

“We’ve got a good group who work hard, so we will continue to push.

“I know some people don’t understand why the French clubs are in the English leagues.

“I’m a big believer in having an elite European sport- and that was the idea of Super League, but I do think we should have a French championship.

“With the international game, I don’t know how that can work because France can only pick players from two teams.