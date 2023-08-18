Glynn Bradshaw

Looking forward to the game against Hull this week, who have been much improved in recent months, and are fighting to get a play-off spot.

Hopefully the change of training venues this week will leave us refreshed and hungry for these last six games

Wigan Warriors take on Hull FC at the DW Stadium

As usual we need to start well and complete high, it is a game we should be more than capable of winning

I think Powell may come back on the bench in place of Cust, and Byrne starts at prop alongside Dupree, while hopefully Mago will continue his improved form off the bench.

Regarding the rest of the season, although Catalans have a tough run in, they have a four point cushion, so must be favourites to lift the League Leaders Shield.

We must win our home games and two of the away games to give ourselves a chance of second spot as Saints have an easier run in, but obviously you can’t rule Leigh out either.

Wigan Warriors fans

It promises to be an exciting finish to the regular season, fingers crossed we can stay healthy and end strongly.

David Bailey

After an extended break, Super League is back.

The Warriors welcome Hull FC to a slightly different looking DW, as the Danson era kicked off with a refresh of the banners adorning the front of the stadium.

It was great to see a smattering of red amongst the Latics players, paying homage to Henderson Gill, Pat Richards, Andrew Farrell and the GOAT Billy Boston, not to mention members of the current Wigan hierarchy Kris Radlinski and Shaun Wane.

I am sure this is a sign of things to come, after all Mike Danson recently appointed Warriors non-executive director and his right hand man Ben Goodburn to the board at Wigan Athletic.

With Catalans facing a very likely hungover Leigh Leopards this week, it's important Matty Peet's charges keep their foot on the gas after two comprehensive wins.

A depleted Saints side are lingering about the top three so Wigan really need to utilise their home advantage at the DW.

Hull are very much still in transition and with the news that Jake Clifford is heading back to Australia at the end of the season, they will want to send him home on a high.

I don't expect too much of a reshuffle from Peet, but players are coming back with Sam Powell safely navigating a game against Hull KR reserves and the front row thankfully not as reliant upon Havard after Dupree's impressive start to his Wigan career.

Hopefully the rest will have given Wigan a much needed boost as the run-in begins.

I can see another two valuable points coming Wigan's way this week.

French, Field, Marshall and Miski are proving to be a very potent attack with Smith and Wardle bang in form too.

I can't see anyone catching Catalans in the race for the league leaders shield so it leaves Wigan, Saints and Leigh battling for home advantage in the playoffs.

I can see the Warriors collecting another eight points in the run in, so it all depends on how Saints cope with their depleted pack really.

Leigh have a much tougher run in than anyone else and having won the Challenge Cup they could be running low on gas.

That being said, every time people have expected them to fade this year, they have proved the doubters wrong.

With Battles for places from the top to the bottom, it is shaping up to be a fascinating run-in and the Warriors will be looking to impress.

Darren Wrudd

I must begin by offering a hearty congratulations to Derek Beaumont and the Leigh Leopards.

I confess to being a Leyther for the day (although it was a pie for lunch) and the whole spectacle of the build-up and presentation from Leigh and Hull KR was a joy to watch.

I would of course loved to have been there watching Wigan beat any rival but it was not meant for us and I feel it will breathe life into the cup and great publicity for the game.

This week we have of course the visit to the DW of a desperate Hull FC side who on their day can do some real damage.

Players like the man mountains Chris Satae and Ligi Sao can wreak havoc near the line and add to that Dwyer, Trueman and Clifford, you have a recipe for an upset.

However, looking at our squad tonight and the way that we have approached the week off with our training schedule, I am constantly amazed at just how thoughtful and professional our club is.

We have the great news that Sam Powell is available for selection and a game like this needs his toughness in the middle so I do hope he gets a chance.

However we also have the sad news that Ethan Havard has suffered further with his hamstring injury and may be out for quite some time.

We should have enough though to put on a score and stay in the hunt for top place but every two point win is crucial in that race.

I can’t yet see where Catalans may slip up on their quest for the League Leaders Shield but I do wonder if they have peaked too early.

A small run of poor form could ruin their chances and we need to be ready to pounce.

It will no doubt be a close finish with several clubs in with a chance and has been a really competitive year so far.