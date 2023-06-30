Darren Wrudd

Ultimately last week showed we had a little too much class for Salford to cope with, but no disrespect to the Reds as the score does not tell the full story.

It was a game of chess at times- we had to complete well and compete well, perhaps this combination was the most pleasing aspect of this match.

Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium

We seemed organised and structured but could burst through with freedom of expression as the chances appeared.

Defence is almost always my favourite part of this game and we were committed to stopping what is a very well equipped attack, I think we deserved the win overall and I was pleased that we are now sitting in third spot.

The trick however is to not let it go to our heads and we have to up the pressure this week against a Huddersfield side who have been a bit of a curate's egg this year.

They have had a few blow out scores against them recently but remember they pushed us and Saints to a two point margin not long ago and other losing scores have been very close.

Kruise Leeming will join Wigan in 2024

The reaction from Ian Watson last time out was of sheer anger at his side's performance and he showed it on his TV interview post match.

The test of the coach now will be if his players listen to him and perform.

He is not frightened of dropping players and so a lot will depend on which team turns up, but in any case we will need to be sharp to avoid being the team that took the backlash of Watson’s disappointment.

If we can hold our line and build on the confidence our current form brings, it might be a hard night at the office for the Giants.

I did not know what to make of the three new signing announcements this week.

It's not like Wigan to speak of next year's new players until this year has finished but it shows that they do indeed listen to the fan base who are hungry for this type of news.

As for the players they have signed, it just shows the ambition that we have as a club and the long term strategy to build a squad with longevity and the highest of quality.

Well done Rads, the future has never been brighter.

David Bailey

After a torrid few weeks, the feelgood factor is back at the Warriors.

A comprehensive win against a fellow play-off hopeful, three young, hungry players with bags of potential recruited, showing real intent, and a first home game in the league in seven weeks.

Wigan made the short trip to Salford with a sense of optimism.

The Red Devils put on an impressive day despite the mixed weather, and were rewarded with their highest attendance at the Salford Stadium.

Despite falling behind in the first half, Wigan never really looked in danger of losing the game.

Harry Smith's kicking game gave Wigan plenty of territory and possession and once Liam Farrell darted over from another brilliant Field break, the Warriors never looked back.

Salford to their credit were down on numbers but the comprehensive scoreline which hoisted Wigan up the table was a fair reflection.

One of Super League’s worst kept secrets was finally announced when Wigan confirmed the capture of young forward Sam Walters from Leeds Rhinos, fresh from an impressive two try haul against Wigan's next opponents Huddersfield.

There's a real buzz about this young man's potential.

The fact that social media was littered with Rhinos fans bemoaning his departure tells you all you need to know.

What no one seemed to be expecting was the capture of former Huddersfield and Leeds hooker, Kruise Leeming, or Catalan's promising pack man Tiaki Chan.

Apparently Wigan came in with an eleventh hour bid for Leeming and it was sorted within three days.

A dynamic darting hooker is something Wigan haven't had in years.

Leeming’s ability to mix it in the NRL at the moment gives the Warriors fans a huge sense of optimism.

I do hope that his arrival means he will be working with Brad O'Neill.

With Sam Powell increasingly absent with injuries, and not having had the best of seasons, it may be time for nostalgia to take a back seat.

Chan, I will be honest I know very little of.

Apparently Wigan have a few more irons in the fire, including a centre, but so far, 10/10 on recruitment for 2024.

That brings us to Huddersfield, a long awaited home game for the Warriors comes against a team in a real crisis at the moment, three defeats on the bounce, at an average of 44 points per game conceded is not the ideal situation for Ian Watson.

After coming close to lifting the Challenge Cup last season at Wigan's expense, many predicted a real trophy tilt for the Giants this season.

Already out of the cup, and with only Castleford and Wakefield below them, the pressure is really on.

Hopefully Wigan can continue their resurgence and start putting pressure on Catalans and a faltering Warrington Wolves towards the top of the table.

With five of the next six league games down at the DW, and the away game being at lowly Wakefield, Wigan have a chance to build some real momentum as the season hots up.

Glynn Bradshaw

It was a very workmanlike performance against Salford, and a good win over a side who have been very strong this year.

We dominated the second half, and our forwards laid the platform.

Field is slowly getting back to full fitness, but Farrell and Smithies were the pick of another strong team effort.

Our defence continues to improve and to only concede six points against a strong attacking outfit is encouraging.

The past week has seen us make three signings.

I’m a bit unsure on the Leeming signing as O’Neill is playing well and we have Forber waiting in the wings who is rated very highly.

Walters looks to be a promising signing as he has size, mobility and an offload- and is still only young.

Don’t know much about Chan, but all the comments I have heard from people who have seen him play are very positive

Hopefully we can add a few more signings with hopefully Keighran from Catalans the next to put pen to paper, and would love us to sign an attacking stand off in the mould of Croft

Looking forward to the Huddersfield game, I watched their game against Leeds and although you have to give credit to the home side, the Giants were a massive disappointment, but there have been a few shock results this year.

We have to be professional and focused to ensure we don’t add to that total.

I expect an unchanged team, hopefully we can get the job done, fingers crossed!

Social media reacts to Wigan’s new additions

Fans on Twitter have been giving their verdict on the Warriors’ recruitment so far for 2024.

One wrote: “We’ve not got many quota spots to paly with so to bring in three non-quota players to start things off is extremely positive.”

Another added: “Very happy so far. Addressing areas of the team that needed improvement and signing some young, talented, hungry lads. Over the moon with the Leeming one.”

A third noted: “Great signings. Hopefully the next announcements are extensions for Miski and Isa, and I hope something can be sorted with King for next season, developing nicely in our system so hope we can keep him long-term.”

Meanwhile, some supporters are already looking ahead to who could come next.

"Get Adam Keighran in the door next, and it’ll be some quartet,” one wrote.

"Definitely need a quality six,” another added.