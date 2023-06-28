The fullback was ruled out for two months after suffering a hamstring injury in the victory over Leigh Leopards at the end of March.

Since working his way back into the team, Field has faced a number of tough challenges, but is happy with the minutes he’s been able to get under his belt.

“It’s good to tick a few games off,” he said.

Jai Field

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In my first couple of matches we played some tough teams, but I was just pleased to be getting through 80 minutes and being back on the field.

“I’m just trying to improve each week.

“It’s pleasing after any sort of injury to get through a few games, especially now a couple of results have gone our way.

“The wet weather conditions against Salford made it a bit of a physical game through the middle of the field.

“We’ve lost a few games in the league, so it was good to bounce back after a good cup win.

“We just want to keep improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Against Warrington we had to work a bit harder to get the job done after going one down.

“There were a lot of things in that game that we wanted to put in our blueprint going forward.”

The Warriors will be looking to build on their recent victories over Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils when they welcome Huddersfield to the DW Stadium on Friday.

Despite their recent run of results, Field believes you can’t underestimate the Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think you can read too much into the form with the squad they’ve got,” he added.

“They’ve got some great players in their team and I don’t think they’re far away from clicking.

“They’ve just come off a tough loss, so they’ll want to bounce back.”

Meanwhile, away from the pitch, Field has plenty of plans for the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s always good when the weather is great here, I can get out and about in Manchester and get a few coffees,” he stated.

“I’m into my cricket at the moment. We’re 1-0 up but it’s going to be a tough (Ashes) series.