Wigan Warriors fans vote on where they believe future Challenge Cup finals should be held

Matty Peet’s side enjoyed a great day in North London, as they beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14, as the club won the competition for a 20th time.
On Twitter, 250 fans took part in a poll, which asked where would they rather the final be held, Wembley or the home of Spurs?
In total 89 percent of people voted in favour of a return to Tottenham.
One person wrote: “I’ve been the old and the new Wembley, and now Tottenham. 100 percent think the RFL and Tottenham Hotspur should work on getting it back there.”Another replied: “For me, my last visit to Wembley was the Challenge Cup in 2017. The stadium was half full and the atmosphere was flat. Massively different to Saturday, better crowd and a quality atmosphere, and the stadium is first class.”
Other people also agreed with the same sentiment, and believe its an easy decision to make.
One wrote: “Has to be Spurs all day everyday for me.”
Another agreed: “No contest, Spurs all day."A third stated: “Never want to go to Wembley again, awful ground.”
Another supporter also pointed to the fact that Wembley had lost its shine in recent years.
They wrote: “We had cup finals around the north, Wembley was a new adventure but today, 90,000 isn’t achievable. 61,000 at Spurs with the facilities is about right. I’ve never been as a neutral but the experience may make me think twice.”