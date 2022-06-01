Wigan Warriors fans vote on where they believe future Challenge Cup finals should be held

Matty Peet’s side enjoyed a great day in North London, as they beat Huddersfield Giants 16-14, as the club won the competition for a 20th time.

On Twitter, 250 fans took part in a poll, which asked where would they rather the final be held, Wembley or the home of Spurs?

In total 89 percent of people voted in favour of a return to Tottenham.

Wigan Warriors fans say they would like the Challenge Cup final to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

One person wrote: “I’ve been the old and the new Wembley, and now Tottenham. 100 percent think the RFL and Tottenham Hotspur should work on getting it back there.”Another replied: “For me, my last visit to Wembley was the Challenge Cup in 2017. The stadium was half full and the atmosphere was flat. Massively different to Saturday, better crowd and a quality atmosphere, and the stadium is first class.”

Other people also agreed with the same sentiment, and believe its an easy decision to make.

One wrote: “Has to be Spurs all day everyday for me.”

Another agreed: “No contest, Spurs all day."A third stated: “Never want to go to Wembley again, awful ground.”

Another supporter also pointed to the fact that Wembley had lost its shine in recent years.