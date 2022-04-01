1. Smith remained calm under pressure

For the second time this season Harry Smith produced a late drop goal to give Wigan Warriors a narrow victory.

The 22-year-old showed great composure to strike the ball through the sticks.

He had already attempted one by this stage, which he scuffed, before Luke Gale did the exact same for Hull.

Smith remained confident in his ability, and Wigan continued to work hard to present him with a second opportunity, which he did not waste.

2. Field was fantastic once again

Jai Field continues to provide a crucial spark for Wigan.

No matter what opposing teams put in place to try and combat the threat he possesses, his pace and agility causes endless problems.

He got the scoring underway after only four minutes, but it was his second half try that was the standout.

The way he can just cut through lines, gliding between players, is sensational.

He’s been one of the standout players in Super League so far this season, and that does not appear to be changing anytime soon.

3. The Jake Connor incident has created a lot of debate

Jake Connor was arguably lucky to remain on the pitch.

The fullback collected the ball in the air, but his leg was high and extended outwards towards the chasing Ollie Partington.

In Connor’s defence, players do raise their legs when going up in that situation to protect themselves.

With Partington racing in, perhaps he felt he was about to be tackled in the air.

Nonetheless, does his foot need to be so high with studs showing in that situation?

It’s hard to say that the exact position of his leg was natural, and a ban will most likely now come his way.

4. Injury concerns for Peet

A downside of the victory over Hull was the injuries to a couple of key players.

Both Willie Isa (shoulder) and Liam Marshall (hamstring) had to leave the action at half time.

After the match, Matty Peet was unsure of the full extent of the damage, with the pair going for further assessments.

Hopefully it will be good news, and neither will be out for an extended period of time.

This follows the injury to Kai Pearce-Paul last week, with the 21-year-old set to be out for a number of months.

A boost for Peet’s side will be the return of Iain Thornley, while another chance may also be presented to Abbas Miski, who has only featured once so far this season.

5. Great to see Bevan back in action

It was a fantastic moment to see Bevan French make his return to action for Wigan Warriors.

The 26-year-old came on at half time, and went on the wing following the injury to Liam Marshall.