1. Miski continues to grow in confidence

Abbas Miski took the headlines on Friday night as he went over for four tries against the French visitors.

With each game the winger plays, he is looking more and more confident.

The game at the DW Stadium was a complete contrast from his debut for the club, which was also against Toulouse.

He efficiently finished all four tries on the right side, and while space opened up nicely for each one, he still needed to remain composed to complete the move.

There seemed to be a good link up between Miski, Bevan French and Willie Isa, which brought the Warriors plenty of joy.

2. A comfortable evening

Wigan did their jobs very well against Toulouse.

They were on the ball from the very first minute, which led to them having quite a comfortable evening in their first home game since April.

There was a calmness and composure from Matty Peet’s side, and nothing felt rushed.

It was particularly pleasing to see how players are now able to interchange during the game.

French and Jai Field seem to complement each other superbly, and are forging a formidable partnership.

It really is a joy to see the pair sprinting across the pitch together and breaking down the opposition with their incredible pace.

3. The strong run continues

Before the international period, Wigan produced strong victories over Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils.

This was particularly impressive on the back of their Challenge Cup victory at the end of May.

No doubt the break came at the right time, to let them reflect and refresh.

The only downside could’ve been them getting back up to speed, but it turned out not to be an issue.

This is certainly the best run of Peet’s time in charge so far, with some truly quality rugby on display.

4. Concerns for Toulouse

As good as Wigan were, Toulouse made things easy for them at times.

Space opened up all too easily for Peet’s side, especially in the first half.

From the start, you could tell a big score could be on the cards.

Even when the French side settled into the game a little more, there was still a feeling Wigan could hurt them at any time.

They did improve after the break, and were able to constrain the home side a little bit more.

Nonetheless, by this stage Peet had started to make a few changes to rest up a few players.

While Sylvain Houles’ side are not expected to beat teams like the Warriors, they need to up their game if they want to have a chance of staying up.

5. A fantastic return home

It was great to see Wigan back at the DW Stadium for the first time since April, with an attendance of 14,493 in the ground.

There is a lot of good stuff going on around the club, both on and off the pitch.

The new look fan zone was bouncing before the match, and looked incredible.